The attacking midfielder was one of five exiting players to be given a guard of honour at Ibrox last week.

Scott Arfield has penned an emotional farewell message to Rangers fans after playing his last game for the club on Sunday.

The attacking midfielder has now become a free agent and is on the lookout for a new club after leaving Ibrox following the expiry of his contract. The 34-year-old is likely to have a host of potential suitors queuing up to sign him this summer after confirming his intention to keep playing competitively until the age of 40, providing his body allows him to.

Arfield, who was the Light Blues most used substitute this season, remained an important member of the team and a fans favourite, with many supporters claiming he should have been handed a one-year contract extension despite being a squad player.

Rangers' Scott Arfield approaches the Union Bears as he leaves the club at the end of the season

However, Gers boss Michael Beale decided it was time for him to move on to pastures new and Arfield has accepted the decision graciously as he penned a heartfelt message to almost everyone connected with the football club as he said his final goodbyes on social media.

Three days on from making his last appearance in the 3-0 victory over St Mirren in Paisley, Arfield singled out masseuse Dave ‘Disco’ Lavery for special praise, with Arfield describing him as the “best man” at the club.

Taking to his Instagram account, the former Canadian international wrote: “After 5 years the time has finally come to say goodbye to this incredible football club. I want to put on record my sincere thanks to all the people along the way from Gavin & Caroline at the front door to the kit men, physios & sports scientists.

“Led by the best man at the club, Davie Lavery (Disco), analysts, kitchen staff, media team, Katy & Hannah looking after us in the office, team mates and coaching staff for making this such an incredible experience. From 55 to Seville, the Scottish Cup win and everything else in between. It’s been some ride.

“But none are more important than you, the fans. Players will come and go, but you remain the one true constant at the football club. Your support was never taken for granted. The reception I received from you on my last Rangers appearance at Ibrox will live with me & family forever.