Out of contract Rangers star has future decided as contract decision made amid flurry of transfer activity
Leon Balogun has extended his stay with Rangers by signing a new one-year contract extension, according to reports.
The veteran defender is said to have convinced boss Philippe Clement to offer him fresh terms following a string of impressive displays at the heart of the Light Blues backline during the second half of the season.
The 35-year-old returned to Ibrox last summer for a second spell after spending 12 months at EFL Championship side QPR. Balogun spoke about his desire to extend his Gers career after Saturday’s Scottish Cup final defeat to Celtic and it appears his wish has been granted.
The Nigerian international was at risk of joining a host of other out-of-contract stars heading for the exit door this summer as Clement kickstarts his end of season squad overhaul. However, the Scottish Sun report that Balogun’s performances have impressed his manager and has subsequently penned a deal that will see him continue with the club next season.
Speaking earlier this month, Clement dropped a big hint that Balogun could be handed a new deal. He stated: “Leon is somebody who showed every day the right mentality, the right passion for the club. So that can be something that is on the table at the end of the season also. But it is then that we can make a really good evaluation about everything and everybody.
“It’s going to be a very interesting period in that way for us to make the right decisions for next season also. To see how everybody trains, plays, behaves, works, shows resilience in the next couple of weeks because you want to be successful with this club so we need the right players in the building.”
Balogun will now hope to be included in Rangers’ European roster next term, having been omitted from the group by previous boss Michael Beale at the start of the campaign. Clement is attempting to strengthen his central defensive options ahead of the transfer window opening next month, with Levski Sofia’s Jose Cordoba top of the Belgian’s summer wishlist.
They currently have John Souttar, Connor Goldson as regular starters on the books along with fringe men Ben Davies and Leon King, but it's expected at least one of them will depart.
