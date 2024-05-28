Ianis Hagi of Romania

The Romanian playmaker is due to return to Ibrox this summer following the end of his season-long loan stint in Spain

Returning Rangers playmaker Ianis Hagi has been told he would have benefited more from staying in Glasgow rather than joining La Liga outfit Alaves on a season-long loan last summer.

The Romanian international is due back at Ibrox this summer following a mixed spell, where he contributed only two goals and one assist in 28 appearances (10 of those as a starter). He made just seven league starts in total and failed to score a single goal in the Spanish top-flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old - who still has two years left on his Gers contract to run - will now attempt to fight for his future in Glasgow by forcing his way into manager Philippe Clement’s plans when he returns for pre-season. As things stand, it remains unclear if Hagi fits into the Belgian’s long-term plans amid another extensive squad rebuild.

Loading....

However, the former Genk star’s performances this season have led to plenty of criticism in his homeland, with highly respected former Romanian goalkeeper Razvan Plesca claiming he made a mistake by moving abroad. in the first place.

“I think it was an uninspired decision,” he told the Romanian Football Show: “He had to stay because Rangers also played in the Europa League, they also have the Scottish Cup and the Scottish League Cup, after the coach changed. I think he would have certainly caught more moments at Rangers than he did at Alaves.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should Hagi not feature in Clement’s plans, the versatile forward could be offloaded permanently when the summer transfer window opens, with the Light Blues likely to try and recoup the £4million they coughed up to secure his services in January 2020.

The verdict comes after Hagi’s legendary father Gheorge maintained his son did make progress during his loan stint and has backed him to make a big impact in Scottish football next season as part of Clement’s new-look team.

The ex-Real Madrid and Barcelona great admitted: “After his season ends, Ianis will be preparing for the Euros and then we will see what he does next in the summer. At Rangers, he was their best young player when they won the league. He is not going anywhere, he was just loaned to Alaves. There are many opportunities for him.

“I believe he had a good season in Spain - for example, he was the best player for his team in their recent game against Real Madrid. People need to remember and everyone seems to forget that he has recovered from a very, very serious knee injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad