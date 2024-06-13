Nathaniel Adjei (R) remains on Rangers transfer radar | AFP via Getty Images

The 6ft3in defender was expected to join French outfit Lorient permanently from Hammarby had they avoided relegation from Ligue 1

Nathaniel Adjei remains firmly on Rangers' transfer radar as Philippe Clement continues to look at adding more defensive recruits, according to a report in Sweden.

The imposing Hammarby centre-back was linked with both the Ibrox men and Celtic last year, but it now appears the Gers retain a greater interest with the 21-year-old still under consideration by recruitment chief Nils Koppen.

Adjei - a Ghanian youth international - spent last season on loan at French side Lorient from his Swedish club and they had an obligation to buy that is no longer mandatory following their relegation from Ligue 1. That has opened the door to other clubs, including the Light Blues.

Gers have already strengthened their options in central defence following the pre-contract signing of AC Milan youngster Clinton Nsiala in that position earlier this week and Leon Balogun agreeing a one-year extension, but outlet Expressen claim that Rangers have still expressed their interest in snapping up Adjei.

However, Belgian outfit Anderlecht are also understood to be big admirers of the 6ft3in ace and are currently among the front-runners chasing his signature.

The report adds that both clubs are willing to pay around £3.75million for the player who has previously been linked with Dutch giants Feyenoord and French pair strasbourg and Reims. However, Hammarby value him closer to £5m, meaning some negotiations will be required for any interested parties to agree on a transfer fee.

