Philippe Clement, manager of Rangers

The Ibrox club are chasing a cut-price fee for the Chilean international, who is nearing the end of his contract with Godoy Cruz.

Thomas Galdames had addressed transfer links to Rangers by admitting he’s always dreamt of playing European football - even if “nothing” is certain with regards to a potential move to Ibrox.

The left-sided defender, who is expected to leave parent club Godoy Cruz in Argentina this summer, has been one of a number of South American players to have been tipped for a move to Glasgow as boss Philippe Clement attempts to strengthen his backline options.

Gers director of football recruitment Nils Koppen has spent the past week in Mexico working on possible signings. He attended a TransferRoom summit in Cancun and is likely to have held face-to-face discussions with Galdames’ representatives as well as Penarol midfielder Damian Garcia.

And Galdames - who is claimed to have interest in Belgium as well according to Una De Más’ Gonzalo Conti - has explained the circumstances around how he could leave his current club should the right opportunity present itself, while stating he would prefer not to leave as a free agent when his deal expires in December.

Conducting an interview in Spanish to Argentinian outlet Bodegue TV while on international duty with the Chilean national team, Galdames discussed his possible departure. “Nothing is known yet,” he said. “I have a contract until December. I always dreamed of playing in Europe.

“I want to take this (decision) calmly and be able to leave something for the club. I am very grateful to Godoy Cruz. Knowing that I have six months left but I don't want (to go for free).