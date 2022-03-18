Glasgow Rangers will face-off against Portuguese side SC Braga in the quarter-finals of the Europa League

Rangers fans are scouring the web for the cheapest and most direct route to Portugal where they intend to cheer on the Gers against Portuguese outfit, SC Braga, in the quarter-finals of the Europea League.

Here’s a rundown of some of the airlines who fly direct routes from Glasgow Airport to Portugal.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What are the dates for the first and second leg matches between Rangers and Braga?

First, Rangers will play Braga away from home on April 7, 2022 with the home leg at Ibrox a week later on April 14.

Should Rangers progress to the semi-finals they would face the winners of the quarter-final between Italian Serie A side Atalanta and German Bundesliga outfit, RB Leipzig.

Are there direct flights from Glasgow Airport to Braga?

Not at the moment.

In fact, the only direct flight between Glasgow Airport and Portugal is to Faro which is more than 370 miles away from Braga, which is in the north of the country.

There are however, connecting flights from Glasgow to Porto, which is less than an hour away from Braga, available but it would require fans to stop off in places such as: London; Dublin; Malaga, Bristol and Frankfurt.

The cheapest flight we could see at the time of publishing this article was, according to Sky Scanner £239.

The flight out is from Glasgow Airport at 10:30am on Wednesday April 6, 2022 to London Gatwick where there is a wait of eight hours before catching a connecting flight to Porto at 4.20pm the same day.

The return flight is from Porto to London Gatwick is at 6.40am on Friday April 8, 2022 where there is a short wait before catching a connecting flight to Glasgow at 11.30am.

Are there any direct flights between Edinburgh Airport and Braga?

Not at the moment but there is however a direct flight between Edinburgh and Porto.

The cheapest direct flight we could find at the time of publishing was, according to Sky Scanner, £407.

This flight leaves Edinburgh at 6.35pm on Tuesday April 5, 2022, which is two days before the match.

The earliest direct flight back to Edinburgh from Porto is at 10.05am (local time) on Saturday April 9, 2022 .

Where is Braga?

Braga is a city in north-west Portugal - it’s in the Minho Province.

The city has a population of just under 200,000 according to a report published by Statistics Portugal in 2021.

After Lisbon and Porto, Braga has the third highest urban population in all of Portugal.

Braga is also an important stop on the Portuguese Way, which is the name given to the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage routes starting in Portugal.

What is the weather like in Braga in April?

The average high temperature in Braga in April is, according to the Instituto Português do Mar e da Atmosfera, is 18.3°C.

The average low temperature for the same month is 13.4°C.

The average precipitation in April is 130.8mm.

Who are SC Braga?

Sporting Clube de Braga (SC Braga) was founded in 1921.

They play their home games at Estádio Municipal de Braga which has a capacity of just over 30,000.

The club finished fourth in the Portuguese Primeira Liga in the 2020/21 season.

The closest SC Braga has ever come to winning the Primeira Liga championship was in 2009 when the finished the season as runners-up.