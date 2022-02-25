Glasgow Airport: which flight routes could be affected by Russia-Ukraine conflict?

After Russia closed its airspace to UK flights, travel around Europe has been impacted - but what flights have been affected from Glasgow?

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, there has been widespread disruption to travel in the region.

Despite world leaders condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions, the attacks have continued in Ukraine.

Due to the ongoing conflict, the airspace over Ukraine, Russia and some surrounding areas has been closed to commercial flights.

The mass airspace closure means that many airlines will have to divert or cancel scheduled flights in the coming weeks.

So how will the airspace closures impact Glasgow flights and routes - and will there be any cancellations or diversions? Read on to find out all the flight information currently available.

Will flights from Glasgow Airport be affected by the Russia-Ukraine conflict?

London has traditionally been the busiest air route from Scotland. Picture: Ben Queenborough/PinPep

While Glasgow Airport does not host direct flights to Ukraine or Russia, passengers are able to fly directly to surrounding areas.

Some direct flights that may be affected from Glasgow Airport include flights to Krakow in Poland.

We contacted airlines that fly directly from Glasgow to countries that border the conflict.

EasyJet operates some of the flights from Glasgow to Krakow, and surrounding areas. A spokesperson responded to our questions stating:

“The safety and well being of our customers is our highest priority. We continue to follow the advice of the relevant aviation authorities and so our flights to Poland and Hungary continue to operate as scheduled.

“While our network doesn’t fly over currently impacted airspace and so our flying programme and network remain unaffected by current events, we continue to monitor the situation closely and follow the guidance of the relevant aviation authorities.”

Which countries have closed their airspace to UK flights?

Russia confirmed on 24 February that it has banned all UK flights from arriving and departing from its airspace.

A spokesperson for Russia’s civil aviation authority Rosaviatsia officially issued a ban on UK flights from the country on the morning of 25 February.

The spokesperson said: "This measure was taken in accordance with the provisions of the Intergovernmental Air Services Agreement between Russia and the UK as a response to unfriendly decisions by the UK aviation authorities regarding the restriction on regular flights of aircraft owned, leased or operated by a person associated with Russia or registered in Russia."

The closure came soon after the UK banned Aeroflot, a Russian airline, from the United Kingdom.

The UK’s defence secretary Ben Wallace released a statement to ITV saying: “I think this is their retaliation for us yesterday banning Aeroflot from using and landing in the United Kingdom. That’s their tit for tat response.”

Moldova, Ukraine and Belarus have also closed their airspace to aircraft from around the world, as well as the UK. The closures are due to safety concerns surrounding the ongoing conflict.

Could my holiday or flight be cancelled this year?

While most flights at the moment have not been affected from Glasgow Airport, the current advice is to check directly with your airline.

Flights from Glasgow to Ukraine are few and far between. The next flights departing are scheduled for March - although it remains unclear whether these will be cancelled in due course, due to the conflict.

The UK Foreign Office updated its travel advice on 24 February advising people against flying to Ukraine altogether.

“There are multiple reports of widespread military activity and real risk to life.”

“We advise British nationals to leave Ukraine immediately if you judge it is safe to do so.”