Glen Kamara has already given massive Rangers transfer hint amid Leeds United links

The Rangers midfielder has already spoken out over his future in an interview given earlier this summer.

Leeds United transfer target Glen Kamara has already delivered a major hint over his future at Rangers.

The Finland international has been repeatedly linked with a move to the English Championship club in recent months and there have been some suggestions an agreement over a £5million deal is edging closer.

The 27-year-old midfielder moved to Ibrox in a cut-price move from Dundee in the summer of 2019 and was part of the Rangers squad that became Premiership champions in 2021 before lifting the Scottish Cup 12 months later. However, after making over 190 appearances for the club, his appearance in a 2-2 home draw against Hearts in May could well go down as the last of his time at Ibrox as talks over his future continue.

Speaking earlier this summer following Michael Beale’s comments suggesting the midfielder could be allowed to leave Ibrox this summer, he told Finnish podcast Pallokerho: “I’ve been on holiday mode so I’ve taken my mind off football. We had conversations a couple of months ago so I’m not surprised with those comments. I feel like I know where I’m at in my head and he knows it too. I’m not going to say anything, time will tell I guess.

“Can you assume I’m seriously considering a move? No comment. How do I reflect on my time there? It’s been amazing. Four-and-a-half years I’ll have spent there come this summer. To join such a massive club and have all the support I did, the fans are amazing and depending on where you go next you might never see that again.