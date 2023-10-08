Ian Ferguson reckons the Yokohama F. Marinos boss can instil authority at Rangers with the right personnel round him.

Ian Ferguson won 10 top-flight titles as a player under Graeme Souness, Walter Smith and Dick Advocaat during his spell at Ibrox and knows exactly what it takes to cope with the demands of respresenting Rangers.

Now in charge of Stirling Macedonia in the Western Australia semi-pro league, the 56-year-old former midfielder has made it clear who he would like to see appointed as Michael Beale’s successor.

The Ibrox club will narrow their search down for a new permanent manager in the coming days, with potential candidates including Oliver Glasner, Phillipe Clement, Pascal Jansen and Kevin Muscat towards the front of the betting market and all under consideration.

And Ferguson admits he likes the idea of ex-Light Blues defender and current Yokohama F. Marinos boss Muscat taking charge, with Steven Davis and Alex Rae staying on in coaching roles to work alongside him.

The former Gers hero believes Muscat ticks a lot of the boxes that CEO James Bisgrove and chairman John Bennett are looking for, insisting he has the right temperament required to manage a club of Rangers size and would be able to get the most out of the current squad if he’s surrounded by the right personnel.

Ferguson told https://altindex.com/: “Muscat is at a good age (50) to come in and take the reins. I think Rangers need a coach with some experience to steady the ship, and get a bit of credibility back and confidence within the place. Is he good enough to take over Rangers? You just don’t know.

“He certainly knows Rangers, he’s been there under Alex McLeish. He knows how big the club is and what the expectations are as a player, which is important. That’s what’s missing at the moment- someone with a bit of authority. Who is going to come across as ‘the gaffer’, the man, the main person here.

“I think if he picks the right people to be around him that can help him, he would be a good choice. I don’t mean it as an old cliche but the right types who know Scottish football and what it takes to win week in, week out - and transfer that to the players. That should be something on the checklist, for me. That people have the mentality to be a Rangers player. That doesn’t mean just a really good player.

“It means winning all the time, not setting for three wins, two draws and a defeat. It’s a tough place, a heavy strip to wear if things are going wrong. What are they like under pressure? In the dressing room? Away from football? All the things to see if they are going to survive and excel at Rangers.

“I don’t see why Muscat wouldn’t do a good job with the right people at his side. He might not know Scottish football at this time. They could be in at Ibrox at the moment with that knowledge to point him in the right direction. Then I’m sure it wouldn’t take him long.

“Steven is in charge at the moment and Rangers say they’re not going to be rushed because they want to get this appointment right, I agree with that. Him and Alex Rae are out there to prove their own point.

“If someone like Muscat, kept these guys about they’re going to be invaluable, they’re going to be great around the place. They know what it’s all about and understand what’s needed. They will know how to handle things, give the right information to players so they know what to expect when they put the jersey on.”

Ferguson continued: “Muscat did a great job at Melbourne Victory and in the J-League, winning titles in different countries. And he’s still is doing a great job. His Melbourne teams were well organised, they had a good structure to them and players knew their roles well. Everyone was drilled well.

“They were a good attacking team and, when they lost the ball, they found a defensive shape that made them difficult to break down. Even though he’s worked with Ange, he’s his own man. A strong character who knows what he wants out of players.