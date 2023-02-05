Michael Beale’s side picked up all three points yesterday with a gutsy performance at Ibrox to beat Ross County 2-1 in their Scottish Premiership clash.

Rangers were given a real test by relegation fighting Ross County yesterday as Michael Beale’s side dug deep to win 2-1 at Ibrox.

Malik Tillman opened the scoring in first half stoppage time but Jordan White pulled the visitors level on 65 minutes as the Staggies looked to pick up a valuable point on the road. However, Borna Barisic was able to restore the home side’s lead ten minutes later and all three points stayed in Glasgow. The performance of one player in particular was pleasing to a particular Rangers icon who was giving his opinion post match.

Neil McCann, who was a guest on BBC Sportscene, singled out Todd Cantwell for praise following his contribution to the win - particularly setting up Tillman’s opener. He said: “This Rangers team have a way of playing under Michael Beale, they always push and always probe and although they are always prepared to go and do it - Cantwell and Tilman are crucial to that. I think this fella (Cantwell) is going to be really good once he gets up to speed and understands the Scottish game. He’s very talented, very loose and relaxed on the ball.”

Meanwhile, the goalkeeping situation was also up for discussion on the highlights show with Jon McLaughlin selected ahead of Alan McGregor. The former Hearts and Sunderland stopper arguably could have done better for the visitors goal as he came to clear the cross that White headed in. Another former Rangers player was on the couch to provide his opinion.