Rangers were given a real test by relegation fighting Ross County yesterday as Michael Beale’s side dug deep to win 2-1 at Ibrox.
Malik Tillman opened the scoring in first half stoppage time but Jordan White pulled the visitors level on 65 minutes as the Staggies looked to pick up a valuable point on the road. However, Borna Barisic was able to restore the home side’s lead ten minutes later and all three points stayed in Glasgow. The performance of one player in particular was pleasing to a particular Rangers icon who was giving his opinion post match.
Neil McCann, who was a guest on BBC Sportscene, singled out Todd Cantwell for praise following his contribution to the win - particularly setting up Tillman’s opener. He said: “This Rangers team have a way of playing under Michael Beale, they always push and always probe and although they are always prepared to go and do it - Cantwell and Tilman are crucial to that. I think this fella (Cantwell) is going to be really good once he gets up to speed and understands the Scottish game. He’s very talented, very loose and relaxed on the ball.”
Meanwhile, the goalkeeping situation was also up for discussion on the highlights show with Jon McLaughlin selected ahead of Alan McGregor. The former Hearts and Sunderland stopper arguably could have done better for the visitors goal as he came to clear the cross that White headed in. Another former Rangers player was on the couch to provide his opinion.
Ricky Foster, who also turned out for Ross County during his playing career, said: “Who am I to question Michael Beale and the way he picks his team but I’m pretty sure neither goalie is enjoying it at the moment, being in and out of the team. McLaughlin was brought in as he was good at cross balls a few games ago and since then he has had a few incidents like that (White’s goal) where he misjudges the ball and he comes out and a player gets in ahead of him and scores a goal. That will be something that he will personally need to address and Michael Beale will need to look at as well.”