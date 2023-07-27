Michael Beale’s side will play either Servette or Genk in the UEFA Champions League third round qualifying at Ibrox on Wednesday, August 9.

Rangers supporters who are unable to make it to Ibrox for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League third round qualifying tie have been given a major boost with the news that the match will be broadcast live on free to air television.

Michael Beale’s side will play either last season’s Swiss Super League runners-up Servette or Belgian Pro League winners Genk over two legs for a place in the play-off round which would put them just one tie away from the Group Stage. A full house will be expected at Ibrox for their first European match of the season on Wednesday, August 9.

For supporters who can’t get a ticket, they will have the chance to watch all of the action live and at no additional cost to their standard TV licence after BBC Scotland confirmed they would be broadcasting the game. A statement from the BBC said: “Sportscene cameras will be at Ibrox for full live coverage of the first leg of Rangers’ Euro tie against either Swiss side Servette or Genk from Belgium. The home leg of the tie in the Champions League third qualifying round kicks off at 7.45pm on Wednesday 9 August.

“The match will be screened live on the BBC Scotland channel, iPlayer and the BBC Scotland Sport website. There’ll also be clips and updates on social media channels and live coverage on BBC Radio Scotland. Rangers successfully negotiated a path to the group stage last year and will be looking for a positive result at Ibrox to take to either Switzerland or Belgium for the return leg the following week.”