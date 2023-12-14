The Jamaican striker is hopeful of embarking on another European quest for silverware

Super sub Kemar Roofe admitted he is already dreaming of another run to the Europa League final after firing Rangers into the last-16 of the competition.

The Jamaican frontman, who was part of Giovanni van Bronckhorst's squad that reached the final back in 2022, produced more heroics on the European stage against Real Betis in Seville to settle a pulsating contest.

Roofe made an immediate impact after climbing off the bench to sweep home the winner in the 78th minute at the Estadio Benito Villamarin - his first goal for the club since August.

After booking their place in the knockout stages as Group C winners following the 3-2 win, the 30-year-old is hopeful the current crop of players can recreate the magic of their fairy-tale run to the final last year by going all the way in this season's showpiece in Dublin with six games potentially standing in their way.

Reflecting on a high octane night of drama in Andalucia, Roofe told TNT Sports: "It was chaos, full of emotion and hard work. We came here to get the three points and we managed to do it. That's what I train all week for to help the team win games and always be concentrated for when I do get the chance to stick it in, and thankfully I managed to do that.

"It's special (playing for Rangers in Europe). In my time at the club we've always had special moments, getting to the final in one of the seasons and hopefully we can do the same this time. Hopefully we get to the final again this season. It's a cliche but it's game by game. That's the way we did it when we did get to the final."

Despite their historic win - Rangers first in European competition against Spanish opposition in the country - Roofe vowed the squad won't celebrate the victory and instead turn their focus straight on to Sunday's Viaplay Cup Final against Aberdeen at Hampden Park.