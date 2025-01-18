Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The attacking midfielder is in the final six months of his contract at Ibrox

Rangers midfielder Tom Lawrence has attracted ‘initial interest’ from Turkish Super Lig outfit Besiktas, according to renowned transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Istanbul giants, who sacked former Ibrox boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst after just five months in charge back in November, appointed ex-Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as his successor earlier this week.

And the Norwegian is keen on a transfer swoop for playmaker Lawrence, having previously coached the 31-year-old during his time at Old Trafford to add further intrigue to the link.

Lawrence has just six months left on his Rangers deal, meaning he is free to open talks with interested parties about a pre-contract agreement this month. The Wales international has netted 11 goals and provided seven assist in 56 appearances for the Light Blues.

Providing an update to his followers on X, Romano wrote: “Besiktas are showing initial interest in Tom Lawrence at Glasgow Rangers. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer coached him at Man United and now he has 6 months left on his deal, available for free in January.”

He hasn’t featured for Philippe Clement’s side since the Premier Sports Cup semi-final win over Motherwell due to injury, when he was introduced as a second half substitute. With the likes of Ianis Hagi, Nedim Bajrami and Danilo all ahead of him, Lawrence’s game time could be limited during the second half of the season.

Clement has already sanctioned loan exits for fringe players Robbie Fraser and Cole McKinnon, with Rabbi Matondo and Kieran Dowell also informed that they are free to find another club as they look to trim down a bloated squad and free up wages.