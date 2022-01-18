The Light Blues will kick-start another busy period of fixtures on Tuesday night

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has spent the winter break altering tactics and identifying long-term signing targets as his side prepare to return to Premiership action this evening.

A trip north to face Aberdeen at Pittodrie awaits, with the Dutchman likely to have several of his first-team stars absent with Scott Arfield, Steven Davis, Kemar Roofe and Ryan Jack all recovering from setbacks and Joe Aribo on international duty with Nigeria.

Tuesday’s clash against the Dons live on Sky Sports will kick-start another busy period of fixtures for the Light Blues, with a Scottish Cup tie at home to Stirling Albion preceding games against Livingston and Ross County all before the end of January.

Aberdeen take on Rangers in the Premiership this evening at Pittodrie. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

GlasgowWorld looks at how Rangers could line up against Aberdeen...

FORMATION

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has a few difficult decisions to make regarding his starting line-up, due to the number of players he is missing.

Star performer Joe Aribo will be a huge miss in midfield, with the Dutchman confirming Ryan Jack and Kemar Roofe will make their return to training this week.

I expect Rangers to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Ianis Hagi taking up a more central role.

STARTING XI

GOALKEEPER - It’s hard to imagine Allan McGregor not starting between the sticks, with the former Scotland international expected to keep the gloves in favour of Jon McLaughlin.

RIGHT-BACK - Following the departure of Nathan Patterson to English Premier League side Everton at the start of the month, captain James Tavernier will retain his place.

Rangers captain James Tavernier says the Scottish champions will make 'necessary adjustments' for the away game at Livingston on Sunday. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

CENTRE-BACKS - Filip Helander and Leon Balogun are making making good progress from their long-term injuries, but this game will come too soon for both players. As a result, mainstay Connor Goldson is likely to maintain his partnership with Calvin Bassey at centre-half.

LEFT-BACK - Despite increased speculation surrounding his Ibrox future, Croatian international Borna Barisic has improved since the arrival of Van Bronckhorst as manager and he will look to cause the Dons problems down the left-hand side.

CENTRAL MIDFIELD - Injuries to Arfield, Jack and Davis leaves the Dutchman light in this area, so I would expect John Lundstram to slot back into the side and add extra protection alongside Glen Kamara, with the Finland star virtually un-droppable when on his A-game. James Sands is another potential option, but I think he will feature among the substitutes.

John Lundstram is on the fringes of the first team at Rangers.

LEFT-MIDFIELD - Ryan Kent can terrorise the Aberdeen rearguard with his pace and trickery like he has done to several opposing teams so far this season.

RIGHT-MIDFIELD - I believe Van Bronckhorst will keep the faith in Scott Wright, who scored in the 2-0 win over St Mirren on Boxing Day and has been in a rich vein of form of late.

CAM - Playmaker Ianis Hagi could slot inside to support the lone striker, with the Romanian always capable of producing a moment of magic.