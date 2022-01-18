The Light Blues travel north to the Granite City aiming to maintain their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table

Aberdeen and Rangers return to domestic action following the winter break with both sides looking to kick-start the new year on a winning note.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men saw their lead at the Premiership summit cut to three points on Monday night when Celtic eased to a comfortable 2-0 win over Hibernian at Parkhead.

The Light Blues will look to hit back immediately and re-stablished their six-point cushion as they bid to stretched their clean sheet record to SEVEN games.

Rangers and Aberdeen met at Ibrox, on October 26, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Rangers have not conceded a goal since November 28 and have suffered just one league defeat so far this season against Dundee United in August.

Defeat for Aberdeen could see them slip into the bottom half of the table but confidence in the Dons camp will be high after ending 2021 in impressive style, winning four of their final six games and scoring 10 goals in the process.

Ryan Hedges, who has been strongly linked with a move to the English Championship, and Lewis Ferguson got on the scoresheet during a 2-1 win over Dundee on Boxing Day.

Their previous meeting with the Gers in October saw the Dons take a 2-0 lead in the first 20 minutes before the Gers battled back to earn a 2-2 draw.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Aberdeen vs Rangers kick-off?

Who: Aberdeen vs Rangers

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Pittodrie Stadium

When: Tuesday, January 18th, kick-off 7.45pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. Coverage begins at 7pm on the Sky Sports Football channel and a 7.15pm on Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Go and NOW TV subscribers can watch the game on a Sky Sports Day pass or purchase a Rangers TV pass at £9.99.

What’s the team news ahead of Aberdeen vs Rangers?

Rangers are without the services of Joe Aribo who is on African Cup of Nations duty with Nigeria, while Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) is still sidelined.

Filip Helander and Leon Balogun are back in full training and nearing a return to action, but doubts remain over Kemar Roofe and Ryan Jack who are recovering from injuries.

Scott Arfield, who announced his retirement from international football yesterday, and Steven Davis are rated 50/50 with both players carrying knocks.

New loan signing James Sands could be in line to make his debut for the Ibrox club, but there is no Nathan Patterson in the team after the right-back was sold to Everton for a club-record fee.

James Sands has been tipped for success by his national team coach. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass is likely to have winger Matty Kennedy, who hasn’t played for eight months due to a back injury, and midfielder Dylan McGeouch “calf problem) available for selection.

Captain Scott Brown has recovered from illness, but striker Marley Watkins faces up to seven weeks out with a foot injury and American midfielder Dante Polvara is not ready to feature.