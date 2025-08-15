This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

How to watch Rangers vs Alloa Athletic in the Premier Sports Cup this weekend.

Rangers will look to carry their European form into Scottish cup action this week when they face Alloa Athletic in the Premier Sports Cup.

Russell Martin has had a stuttered start to his first season in charge of the Light Blues so far. After back-to-back 1-1 draws in the Scottish Premiership, Rangers are already four points adrift of Old Firm rivals Celtic.

However, their recent 4-2 aggregate win over Viktoria Plzen has set them up for a Champions League play-off clash with Club Brugge to decide who will progress into the lucrative league phase of the competition. The first leg will get underway next week at Ibrox.

Before they can focus on their European pursuit though, Rangers will take on Alloa Athletic in the Premier Sports Cup this weekend. Here’s everything you need to know about watching the clash and keeping up to date with the action.

When is Rangers vs Alloa Athletic in the Premier Sports Cup?

Rangers will host Alloa at Ibrox this weekend for their second round Premier Sports Cup clash. The fixture is scheduled for Saturday, August 16th with kick-off due at 5.45pm BST.

Rangers vs Alloa Athletic ticket information

General sale tickets for Rangers vs Alloa are now available to purchase online. At the time of writing, there are still tickets to be bought, with adult general admission tickets priced at £23. Senior and young adult concessions are £17, and it’s £11 for a juvenile ticket. You can view the ticket map here and select your seats.

Is Rangers vs Alloa Athletic on TV?

Yes, Rangers’ clash this weekend will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1. As the sponsor of the tournament, Premier Sports will be showing all eight second round fixtures this weekend.

There are several ways to watch Premier Sports, including through Sky Q and Virgin Media subscriptions. You can find out more about TV packages here.

Rangers vs Alloa Athletic live stream info

Fans will be able to live stream the action between Rangers and Alloa online this weekend. Premier Sports offers online viewing subscriptions, from £11.99 per month with their Annual Pay as You Go package.

There is also the Second Round Pass on offer for £9.99, however, this only shows the non-televised fixtures. meaning Rangers vs Alloa and Celtic vs Falkirk are not included. There is also no access to other Premier Sports content outside of the tournament with this subscription. You can view more Premier Sports deals here.

Prime Video also offers Premier Sports access for £15.99 per month. You can find out more here.

Rangers vs Alloa match officials

Dan McFarlane has been confirmed as the referee for Rangers’ meeting with Alloa Athletic this weekend. In support will be assistant referees David McGeachie and Paul McAvinue, along with Greg Aitken and Gary Hilland on VAR duty.