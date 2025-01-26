Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rangers were in Premiership action against Dundee United at Tannadice on Sunday afternoon - but their 3-1 win wasn’t without controversy

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers came from a goal behind to defeat Dundee United 3-1 in a gripping end-to-end Scottish Premiership clash at Tannadice and secure their first away victory in seven attempts.

Philippe Clement’s side fell behind to a 19th minute Sam Dalby opener - his 11th goal of the campaign - in Tayside before they eventually restored parity approaching half-time through the returning Mohamed Diomande’s long-range strike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That gave the visitors a massive lift heading into the second half and centre-back Robin Propper turned the game on its head just four minutes after the restart when he drilled a deflected effort beyond Jack Walton in the Tangerines goal.

Rangers have more opportunities to extend their lead on a couple of occasions, but they struggled to put the game to bed once again and United were twice denied by the woodwork as they searched for an equaliser.

However, it was left to Old Trafford goal scorer Cyriel Dessers - who had an earlier goal ruled out for offside - to wrap up all three minutes in the 86th minute when the Nigerian striker latched onto substitute Zak Lovelace’s neat pass before firing high across Walton into the top corner of the net.

Clement will have been frustrated by the length of time it took his players to make sure of the points and the Belgian boss will have been equally angered by the controversial nature of Diomande’s straight red card in added time following a clash with Kevin Holt. Referee Nick Walsh was called across the the pitchside monitor to review the incident, only to stick by his initial on-field decision to the dismay of the Gers bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was a welcome win for Rangers as they notched their first away win of 2025 and moved to within 10 points of league leaders Celtic, albeit having played a game more after the Hoops’ meeting with Dundee was called off on Saturday due to damage to the stadium caused by Storm Eowyn.

I watched the match unfold at Tannadice. Here are four transfer decisions that Rangers must make between now and the end of the January transfer window...

Dessers future needs addressed

Cyriel Dessers is wanted by a number of clubs in italy this month, with Cagliari leading the race for his signature. However, after netting two goals in as many games Clement now has a huge decision to make over his future. The Nigerian’s long-term future at Ibrox remains in doubt, despite his recent scoring exploits against Manchester United and Dundee United. He is currently behind Hamza Igamane and Danilo in the pecking order, with many supporters convinced having already made up their minds about him.

The sudden emergence of Igamane has severely restricted his minutes in recent months and Danilo’s return to fitness also came as a welcome boost to Clement, but not for Dessers who must now decide to explore other options of be content with a place on the subs bench for the foreseeable future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No place for Dowell

Despite the shortage of options available to Clement through a combination of different factors of late, it says a lot about the position Kieran Dowell finds himself in that he can no longer make the matchday squad. In the past, the likes of the ex-Norwich City man would have been flung on as a substitute when Clement was lacking in numbers.

But having been told he is free to find another club this month, it seems Dowell could have played his last game for Rangers. No longer part of the Belgian’s plan, Dowell has been a bit-part player and rarely looked like ever becoming a first-team mainstay. It’s expected he will seal a return south of the border before the window slams shut, but it’s unclear as of yet where his next destination might be.

Matondo remains absent

Wales international Matondo is one player Rangers are desperate to get off their wage bill. The winger is earning a reported £23k-per-week in Glasgow and has barely kicked a ball this season. He appeared to be close to joining English Championship side Coventry City on loan earlier this week, but the deal broke down after both parties were unable to agree on the bonuses involved as part of the negotiations.

Matondo is out of contract at the end of next season, so a decision will need to be made regarding his future by this summer at the latest. And it’s been suggested that French outfit Nantes have made an approach to Rangers to bring him on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Puzzling Yilmaz situation

The situation surrounding Ridvan Yilmaz’s absence from the matchday squad was rather puzzling to say the least. Just three days on from starting against Manchester United at Old Trafford, the Turkish defender was nowhere to be seen at Tannadice. Yilmaz sparked rumours on social media on Saturday night that he could be heading for the exit door at Ibrox after uploading an image on his Instagram story of him appearing to be back in his homeland.

On Sunday morning, he posted another photo at a coffee shop before later deleting both of his stories on the social media platform. And manager Philippe Clement dismissed suggestions that the left-back is close to leaving the club before the end of the transfer window, insisting the player had picked up a “small injury”. It remains to be seen if that is, in fact, the case.