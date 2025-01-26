Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has named his starting XI to face Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership

Ridvan Yilmaz has been left out of the Rangers starting line-up to face Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership this lunchtime due to injury - and NOT because he is heading for the transfer exit door, according to manager Philippe Clement.

The Turkish defender started the 2-1 Europa League defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday night but has been omitted from the matchday squad for the trip to Tannadice today amid rumours he could be braced for a shock January exit.

Clement has made four changes to his Light Blues side, with alterations made in every area of the pitch as the Ibrox club look to bounce back from their midweek disappointment. The Belgian has dismissed suggestions on social media that Ridvan is out of the country as he seeks a move elsewhere and the player posted two separate stories on his Instagram account appearing to be back in his homeland.

Speaking ahead of the match when asked about Yilmaz’s absence, Clement told BBC Radio Scotland: “Yeah, that’s a very simple one. These stories are a shambles. Ridvan has an injury, he was in the building also in the last couple of days. So those are stories that people totally make up. No worries about that.”

Jack Butland keeps his place between the sticks, despite being at fault for United’s opening goal on Thursday, while Clinton Nsiala returns in central defence instead of the injured Leon Balogun. Clement has reverted back to regular starter Mohamed Diomande in the middle of the park alongside Nicolas Raskin with Ianis Hagi and Cyriel Dessers coming into the attack instead of Vaclav Cerny and Yilmaz.

Rangers XI vs Dundee United: Butland, Tavernier (C), Propper, Nsiala, Jefte, Raskin, Diomande, Bajrami, Hagi, Igamane, Dessers. Subs: Kelly (GK), Lawrence, Fernandes, King, McCausland, Rice, Lovelace, Curtis, Nsio.