Rangers captain James Tavernier. | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers picked up another three points in the Scottish Premiership over the weekend

Kevin Thomson has questioned whether James Tavernier wants to be captain of Rangers. The full-back is under contract with the Ibrox club until the summer of 2026.

He has been on the books of the Glasgow giants since joining them back in 2015 and is closing in on a decade with the club. The 32-year-old has made 469 appearances in all competitions to date and has scored 126 goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been a tough start to this season for the Rangers skipper though. He was linked with a move away over the summer but nothing materialised in the end.

Pundit Thomson has said, as per the Premier Sports' Scottish Football Social Club: "I have to say his performances have been under standard for him. I don't think he has covered himself in lots of glory with individual performances. But also I think he carries the club on his shoulders, his numbers and his record. The unfortunate thing is Rangers fans don't care what happened last year, or last week, or how many goals you scored over eight years. They might remember you when you leave and you might be more thought of.

"But Rangers fans want to see results now and a captain that is....I think Tav deep down, and I say this with the greatest respect, I'm not so sure he wants to be the captain of Rangers. I think he would rather go under the radar a wee bit.

"I think the responsibility that comes with it he will love, it's a massive profile and prestigious honour to get. But I certainly think it brings a real unwanted attention on his shoulders and I would think he would rather have the personality to go a wee bit more unnoticed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I actually don't think it would be a bad thing for him. But listen, we're too far down the road now. He is the captain of the club and he has to remain the captain of the club or it would cause more animosity, more fraction, so they need to ride with it."

Rangers won 3-0 at home to Dundee last time out and Tavernier got his first goal of this campaign from the penalty spot. Meanwhile, striker Cyreil Dessers managed to get himself on the scoresheet twice.

They are now 3rd in the league table behind Celtic and Aberdeen. Philippe Clement’s side have 10 points on the board from their first five fixtures as they look to chase down their rivals above them over the coming weeks and months.

Tavernier receieved a positive applause from the supporters after going off against Dundee and Clement said: “It’s normal. He played a good game and he deserves that. Maybe after the Celtic game we have a few individuals who crossed a certain line, which is not good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I understand the frustration. But there are a lot of people who understand the value that Tav has for this squad and that’s also good for him to feel that. But that’s the life of being a captain in a big club.”