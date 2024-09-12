Rangers captain James Tavernier. | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

He has been on the books at Rangers since joining them in 2015

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers stalwart James Tavernier has ‘decided’ to ‘remain’ with the club despite interest from Turkey, according to HITC Sport. Istanbul trio Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and Istanbul Basaksehir were interested in him and despite ‘talks’, he has opted to stay at Ibrox for the time being.

The right-back joined the Glasgow giants nearly a decade ago and has been a great servant to them since then. He has made 467 appearances in all competitions and has scored 125, 24 of which came last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to his move to Rangers, he rose up through the ranks at Newcastle United and went on to play 10 times for their first-team as a youngster, as well as having loan spells away at Gateshead, Carlisle United, Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons, Shrewsbury Town and Rotherham United to gain experience.

He then left the North East permanently for a year-long stint at Wigan Athletic before his transfer to Scotland. The Gers’ boss Philippe Clement recently said: “He was very important last season. You know in the moments that you don’t win everything that everybody looks at the captain. That’s part of the job. He fits that role well because he can manage that. I have seen in the past a lot of people break in that situation.

“I think that he had one disadvantage last season that he played all the games and that is also my responsibility. So because of that he was not as fresh as he should be in moments, so that is something that we want to change this season. I think Tav can have a really strong season and he is really hungry for that. I am very confident and he has been really important with his goals and assists.”

Keeping hold of Tavernier will be a boost to Rangers as he is a big player for them. He is always an important member of their dressing room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A switch to Turkey would have given him a fresh challenge and the chance to taste life and country in new country. However, it appears his heart is now set on staying where he is at this moment in time.

Speculation is never too far away from the player these days though and it is likely to all start again come January when Scottish and English teams can make signings again. For the time being though, his focus will be on helping Rangers hit some form.

They went into the international on the back of their 3-0 loss to Celtic last out and will now be keen to bounce back with some wins as they prepare to return this weekend. They take on Dundee United away on Sunday and that will be a tricky game for them as Jim Goodwin’s side haven’t lost yet since winning the second tier title last term.