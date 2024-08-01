Rangers and Hibs condemn Ibrox graffiti | SNS Group

Rangers are ‘on the brink’ of securing their next summer signing.

Rangers are close to announcing another summer signing who is expected to arrive before they open up their Scottish Premiership season against Hearts on Saturday.

The Light Blues have agreed a deal for FC Twente captain Robin Pröpper and is ‘on the brink’ of a transfer to Ibrox. Fresh reports say that the 30-year-old is just waiting on a medical for the deal to be a go. He is in line to become Rangers’ ninth signing of the summer as they push to rival Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title again. Meanwhile, Sam Lammers recently headed in the opposite direction, leaving Rangers to sign for Twente last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Rangers forward Pieter Huistra handed Pröpper his senior debut at De Graafschap 12 years ago and he has highlighted what kind of player the Dutchman is.

“Robin is a footballing centre back who likes to build up from the back and take a little bit of risk. It’s no problem for the Dutch central defenders to play in the Scottish league,” he told the Daily Record. “When I managed him he was a real football player. My teams always play high up and press quickly so the central defenders have to play with a lot of space in the back, defending almost in the opposition half, and that’s maybe where he was a wee bit vulnerable. But he’s a good reader of the game so his intelligence meant he was on time.”

Fellow Dutchman Theo Snelders has also weighed in on the standard of Pröpper, who missed just one match throughout the whole 2023/24 season with Twente. Snelders likened the Rangers target to other influential defenders from the Netherlands, who have been competing at the highest levels.

“It’s always hard to compare players but I’d say he is maybe similar in style to Stefan de Vrij. He’s good in duels, very brave in defending,” he said, also via the Record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t want to say he is at the same level as Virgil van Dijk but Pröpper is a very good defender. You only look at the influence he has had on Twente. In the three years he has been there, Twente have not been out of the top five and last season they finished third.

“It is a big blow to Twente so close to the start of the season because he is not only a top defender but also their captain. So that shows the type of quality that Rangers are getting.”