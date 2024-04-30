Rangers manager Philippe Clement could attempt to sign Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland in the summer

Lawrence Shankland has confessed that “conversations will need to be had” about his Hearts contract at the end of the season - admitting he has a big decision to make on his future.

The in-demand Jambos skipper - who has scored 28 goals across all competition this season - is contracted to the Gorgie club until next summer and insists he and Jambos officials remain “comfortable” with his situation after shelving negotiations over a potential contract extension in January.

Despite plenty of transfer speculation linking the talisman with a move away from Tynecastle in January, no bids were received for the Scotland international. The winter window deadline also passed without the player accepting an improved offer from the Edinburgh outfit of a significant wage increase and an additional two years on his deal.

Head coach Steven Naismith also stated he was keen to end speculation surrounding Shankland’s future in order for the Hearts squad to focus on finishing their domestic campaign on a positive note.

"Conversations will probably be had in the summer,” the 28-year-old confirmed after he was named as one of four players vying for the PFA Scotland player of the year award. “I am going into the last year of my contract at Hearts and there's always speculation kicking around at those times. So there will come a time when conversations will need to be had, but for now everything's still running smoothly.

“I’m comfortable with my position and the club are the same, so we’ll see what the summer brings. As it stands just now, the contract talks stopped in January. We had a conversation and all decided we would just move on and re-assess it in the summer. That’s where it’s at.

“I am (relaxed about it). I’ve had conversations with the manager and everybody is open about the situation, but until those conversations are had again, we’ll just let it lie.”

Rangers were among a number of clubs to be linked with Shankland during the January transfer window, despite Hearts confirming there had been no official interest registered in the striker.