Jose Cordoba of Levski Sofia on the ball ahead of Omar Marmoush of Eintracht Frankfurt

The 22-year-old currently plies his trade in Bulgaria with Levski Sofia - but was in attendance for Rangers 4-1 win over Kilmarnock on Sunday

Rangers are in advanced talks over Panama international Jose Cordoba as manager Philippe Clement closes in on his first signing of the summer transfer window.

The Ibrox side are keen to strike a deal for the 22-year-old defender as Clement seeks to strengthen his backline options ahead of his first full season in charge of the club.

Cordoba has recently emerged as a top target for the Belgian boss ahead of what could potentially be another busy summer of activity amid doubts over the futures of several first-team stars - and discussions have already taken place.

According to the Rangers Review, Cordoba was invited as a guest of the club to attend the Light Blues 4-1 victory over Kilmarnock last Sunday, which kept their Scottish Premiership title dreams alive. The report adds that Rangers will now look to push a deal over the line for the centre half, who has 12 months remaining on his contract at Bulgarian outfit Levski Sofia.

Cordoba - capped 10 times for his country - arrived in Europe back in 2020 with La Liga side Celta Vigo where he played only for the Spanish side’s B-team after emerging through the youth ranks of Independiente in his homeland. He spent a season with Etar before shooting to prominence with Sofia after making the switch to the Bulgarian capital two years ago.

Clement is facing some tough decisions over the future of Leon Balogun, who is out of contract at the end of the season, plus fringe players Ben Davies and Leon King who don’t appear to have much of a future in Govan. In addition, mainstay Connor Goldson has also been the subject of interest from Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia, with captain James Tavernier also linked with a possible reunion with the former Gers boss.

Clement previously insisted that both players remain part of his plans going forward, but there could be a number of changes made in the heart of the Gers backline next term.

Reports in Central America have claimed the Glasgow giants will need to fork out a fee of up to £3million to sign Cordoba amid interest from clubs in Turkey and France.

The summer window represents Clement’s first real chance to put his own stamp on the squad he inherited from Michael Beale last October and new director of football recruitment Nils Koppen is set to play an influential part in potential incomings and outgoings over the course of the close season.