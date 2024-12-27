Mohamed Diomande came on for the injured Lawrence on 36 minutes and showed an eagerness to make an impact. Dujon Sterling looked soild after replacing Tavernier on 67 minutes while Danilo made some sprightly runs after taking the place of Dessers as he made his latest comeback. Naraysho Kasanwirjo slotted in beside Souttar for the final 12 minutes after replacing the injured Balogun. | SNS Group

Rangers frontman Danilo has lifted the lid on Philippe Clement’s half-time dressing room rant against St Mirren - admitting he has never seen the Belgian so angry.

The Ibrox side trailed the Paisley outfit 1-0 at the break following a “below-par” first-half display, but the Brazilian striker stepped off the bench to equalise - his fourth goal in his last five games - before Caolan Boyd-Munce struck an injury-time winner for Stephen Robinson’s men.

Clement was left fuming by what he had witnessed from his players during the opening 45 minutes, slamming their performance as “unacceptable” as he tore into his flops halfway through the 2-1 defeat.

Asked if it was the angriest he’d seen his boss, Danilo responded: “Yeah, obviously it’s not our standard, the first half. So to come in the dressing room 1-0 behind, it’s not what we want, especially not at home as well. We know that Rangers is about winning, so we know it has to be this mentality. We tried to be our best.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement walks past the angry away supporters after the goalless draw at Dundee. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

“Obviously when we scored, it’s become like a normal game again, 0-0. We were dominant afterwards, When we scored, then we were pushing them back and then we had some chances. So I thought we would get the three points. We know our quality and we knew that we could bounce back. That’s what we did. That’s what we showed, but then just unlucky to conceded a goal in the last minute.”

The Boxing Day loss was the first time Rangers had tasted defeat to the St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership since Christmas Eve 2011, but Danilo is adamant his team mates can answer to Clement’s mentality call and deliver a strong response against Motherwell.

He added “Sometimes it doesn't work, but we move on thinking about the next one. That is going to be the important one. Just move on, trying to go for the next one. The good thing is the short period and we have the next game already, so we are going to have full focus on that one.

“We just have to be strong. And then I think we can bounce back. I think that’s what we showed as well last year. So that’s the situation we’re going to bounce back, I know 100 percent. It is just about us, this situation.

Clement will hope his players can recovery quickly when they make the short trip to Lanarkshire on Sunday to face Motherwell and Danilo has dismissed any notion that a gruelling fixture schedule is starting to take its toll on the squad.

“No I don’t think so,” he admitted. “Because I think we are used to it, especially with this busy period. That’s what we want, as many games as possible, everybody be available in the squad. Then there’s a good thing that on Sunday we have another opportunity to show and then just be ready.”

Rangers will head to Fir Park having won just three of their last eight away domestic games and Danilo was at a loss to explain his side’s poor form on their travels this season after yet another league defeat.

“I don’t know,” he confessed. “It’s just a situation that is just about us. So if it’s away, if it’s home, I think it’s just about us and show our qualities. If it’s not happen, just like working, then just day by day, and then just be ready for what’s coming. So I think that Sunday is a good opportunity to be ready.”