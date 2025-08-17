The latest Rangers and Celtic transfer headlines as the window rumbles on.

Champions League battles are on the horizon but transfer window business is still near the forefront of Rangers and Celtic thinking.

Both sides have been busy in the market but it was Premier Sports Cup last 16 duty that occupied their minds over the weekend. Celtic opened the weekend up with a 4-1 win against Falkirk to set up a last eight clash at Partick Thistle and Rangers will host either of Hibs or Livingston after their 4-2 success versus Alloa Athletic.

It’s Kairat Almaty up next for the Hoops in the first leg of their Champions League qualifier while their rivals must negotiate battles with Club Brugge. In the meantime, here are some of the latest transfer headlines when it comes to both clubs.

Celtic striker update

The father of one of Celtic’s transfer targets in attack, David Strelec, has provided an update on his son’s future. Slovan Bratislava played Celtic in the league phase of the Champions League last season and now their forward has landed on their radar, losing to Kairat at the third round qualification stage of this year’s tournament. Now that is past, with Championship side Middlesbrough also on the prowl, Milan Strelec says his son still holds Celtic interest with the potential for movement now their Champions League bid is done.

He is quoted by the Evening Times: "When Slovan were trying to win through to the main stages of the Champions League again, the club's management would not consider David's transfer. Or at least it was not high on their agenda.

"But now I presume things will start to happen before the August deadline. Things will start heating up around David again. As far as I know, several clubs are still interested, including Celtic and Middlesbrough and we know both had bids for him in the past. So I am curious what will happen in the remaining few days before the deadline."

Umar Sadiq to Valencia

When he arrived from Roma on loan in 2018, much was expected of Roma forward Umar Sadiq but he struggled in Glasgow, making four appearances with no goals before moving on to further loans at Perugia and Partizan Belgrade. He has rebuilt his career following time at Rangers and hit the goal trail in Spain with Almeria, earning a move to Real Sociedad.

Sadiq was loaned to Valencia last season and now the La Liga heavyweight is said to be back on the case. Talks have opened up and if they are not successful in Sadiq, then they will turn to former Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski as plan B, the North Macedonian forward now at Girona in La Liga.

Journalist Matteo Moretto posted on X: “Valencia continues to search for a forward to complete the squad. They have opened talks with Real Sociedad for Umar Sadiq, but there is still no agreement on the cost of the loan. Cyle Larin remains a name on the table. Another option, easier to achieve, could be Bojan Miovski, from Girona.”