A round-up of the 10 Ibrox aces on International duty’s performances so far

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the poor collective start to the season, a number of Rangers players were chosen to represent their countries in October’s International break.

A combined total of 10 Rangers stars were selected Internationally, for matches which include World Cup qualifiers, friendlies, under 21s and more. During the last break, Thelo Aasgaard scored four times for Norway in their win over Moldova, Derek Cornelius scored a sublime free kick for Canada against Wales and Nico Raskin was Man of the Match for Belgium against Kazakhstan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the current form of the Rangers side, perhaps the International break has came at a good time, as the board can take a more measured approach to finding a replacement for Russell Martin. The 39-year old was sacked after the Light Blues’ draw against Falkirk and the board are now looking to have their new man in before Rangers’ next match against Dundee United at Ibrox on Saturday.

After a break which included varying performances for Rangers’ stars, here’s a look at how each International Ger performed for their respective countries:

John Souttar, Connor Barron and Liam Kelly (Scotland)

Scotland won both their matches in the break against Greece and Belarus respectively, however Steve Clarke’s side flattered to deceive in terms of performance in both games. However, not for the first time this year, Souttar was as solid as a rock at the back for his country, as he and Hibs defender, Grant Hanley headed away everything that came into the box against a free-flowing Greece attack. The Rangers centre-back was then rested against Belarus.

Kelly was called up to Clarke’s squad but was an unused substitute in both games. After a flurry of suspensions and injuries from the Greece game, Barron was a late call-up to the Scotland squad. Despite not featuring in the 2-1 win, the midfielder can take confidence from the fact he’s on Steve Clarke’s radar and is now a step closer to pursuing his World Cup ‘dream’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nico Raskin (Belgium)

Alongside the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard and Thibault Courtois, Raskin once again didn’t look out of place in a star-studded Red Devils side. He was Man of the Match in their 0-0 draw with North Macedonia then followed that up with a solid performance in their 4-2 win over Wales.

Thelo Aasgaard (Norway)

Like Scotland, Norway haven’t qualified for a World Cup since 1998, however with their long-haired blonde goal-machine up front, they look as if they’ll be heading to Canada, USA and Mexico next year. Aasgaard came on as a substitute in their emphatic 5-1 victory over Israel.

Bojan Miovski (North Macedonia)

Playing against his Rangers teammate, Miovski and Raskin shared an embrace in the tunnel before the goalless draw. The striker had very few chances in Brussels but helped his side defend from the front. He also played in their 1-1 draw against Kazakhstan.

Oliver Antman (Finland)

World Cup qualification is now nigh on impossible for the Finns after their 4-0 defeat to the Netherlands. Before that, they had a scare against 144th ranked Lithuania who they beat 2-1 after being a goal down. Antman started in both games and assisted the winner against the Lithuanians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nasser Djiga (Burkina Faso)

Struggling for form and minutes at club level, Djiga was an unused substitute versus Sierra Leone and Ethiopia. Against the latter, Hearts winger Pierre Landry Kabore scored a hat-trick.

Nedim Bajrami (Albania)

In an International equivalent of the Old Firm Derby, Bajrami came on with 12 minutes to go for the Eagles against Serbia. In a match which included some feisty tackles, Rangers fans will just be happy the midfielder escaped uninjured.

Derek Cornelius (Canada)

A man who will definitely be at the World Cup next year as his country is hosting it, despite looking solid so far in a Rangers jersey, the Marseille loanee wasn’t at his best for the Canadians, in their 1-0 defeat to Australia in a friendly.

Youssef Chermiti (Portugal Under-21s)

The young Portuguese stars have had a flawless campaign so far in the Euro 2027 qualification Group B with their most recent win coming over Bulgaria. Chermiti featured as a substitute in the 3-0 rout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Findlay Curtis (Scotland Under-21s)

Also in Portugal’s group, Scotland’s youngster hammered Gibraltar 12-0 at Dens Park, however Curtis was an unused substitute.

Mikey Moore (England Under-19s)

Despite not registering a goal or an assist for Rangers at club level, Moore scored a hat-trick for England Under-19s against Belgium on Saturday morning. The winger has played for The Three Lions at every youth International level but is considering switching allegiance to Wales.