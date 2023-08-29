Rangers and PSV are locked level at 2-2 as they head into the second leg of their Champions League qualifier

Rangers will travel to the Netherlands to take on PSV Eindhoven as the two sides battle it out for a place in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Rangers’ hopes of successive seasons in Europe’s elite competition remain in the balance heading into the second leg after an entertaining 2-2 draw at Ibrox in the first leg of their playoff encounter.

Speaking ahead of the game, Rangers boss Michael Beale has urged his side to go across and be “extremely positive.”

Rangers secured their status in last year’s edition of the Champions League with an away victory at the Philips Stadion and Michael Beale’s side will be hoping for deja-vu in the upcoming encounter as they aim to extend their unbeaten record against PSV.

The fixture between the Dutch and Scottish runners-up will attract interest from football fans around the world ahead of the Champions League group stage draw.

But when is PSV vs Rangers and how can fans keep up to date with all of the action?

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is PSV vs Rangers?

PSV Eindhoven host Rangers on Wednesday 30 August at the Philips Stadion.

The ground has a capacity of 35,119, which makes it the third largest stadium in the country.

Rangers ran out 1-0 winners on their last visit to the ground in 2022 with Malik Tillman scoring the decisive goal.

How to watch PSV vs Rangers on TV

TNT Sports 1 will provide comprehensive coverage of the crucial clash between PSV and Rangers.

Build up to the game begins at 7.30pm and the match itself kicks off half an hour later at 8pm.

PSV v Rangers live stream

The match can still be streamed on the BT Sport app or on the Discover+ app where TNT Sport is hosted.

Head to head record

Rangers will be aiming to extend their unbeaten record against PSV in European competitions.

Overall Rangers have four victories over the Dutch outfit and the game has finished a draw on three occasions.

Team news

Kemar Roofe made an instant impact on his return to Rangers action against Ross County. However, he will not be involved in the Champions League clash against PSV.

The former Leeds striker is not eligible to play in the game as he was left out of the Champions League squad for the play-off round. Roofe was left out of the team due to injury issues, but he could return to the squad for the group stage if Rangers progress past PSV.

Rangers are also without long term ACL victim Steven Davis and Ridvan Yilmaz - who faces a late fitness test ahead of the game.

PSV lost both centre backs Andre Ramalho and Oliver Boscagli to injury, although the former has been spotted in full training.