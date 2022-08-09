Here is everything you need to know ahead of the second leg of the third qualifying round clash in Glasgow...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers have a huge obstacle to overcome in the shape of Royale Union Saint-Gilloise if they are to harbour hopes of reaching the Champions League play-off round.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side crashed to a disappointing 2-0 loss to the Belgian side in Leuven during the first-leg last week, with Teddy Tuema and Dante Vanzeir netting for last season’s Jupiler Pro League runners-up.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Light Blues are fortunate the tie is still alive after a dismal display but a positive result against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday will have given the players a much-needed confidence boost.

Goals from strikers Antonio Colak and Alfredo Morelos on his comeback from a thigh injury handed Rangers two wins from their opening two domestic matches.

The Govan outfit were knocked out of the Champions League by Malmo at this stage 12 months ago and supporters will hope that lightening doesn’t strike twice as they flock to a sold-out Ibrox.

Rangers have turned their own ground into a fortress in Europe in recent seasons and Van Bronckhorst will know his players are capable of putting on a special performance in front of their own fans.

That is required once again on Tuesday night if they are to stand any chance of keeping their group stage aspirations alive.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Who: Rangers vs Royale Union Saint-Gilloise

What: UEFA Champions League (Third Qualifying Round - 2nd leg)

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

When: Tuesday, August 9th – kick-off 7.45pm (UK time)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

No, unfortunately the game will NOT be televised live. However there is still time for a broadcaster to pick up the game.

A pay-per-view option will be available via RangersTV and can be purchased through the club’s official website, priced at £9.99.

What are the latest match odds?

RANGERS 7/10 | DRAW 14/5 | UNION SAINT-GILLOISE 19/5

Rangers are strong favourites to win the second leg with BET365 offering 15/2 for Giovanni van Bronckhors’t side to win by the required two-goal margin. Alfredo Morelos and Antonio Colak are 9/2 joint-favourites to score first with Dante Vanzeir at 15/2 for the visitors.

*Odds from BET365 correct at time of writing*

Who are the match officials?

Greek referee Tasos Sidiropoulos has been selected by UEFA to take charge of the second leg. He sent off John Lundstram for two bookable offences in the first leg of the second qualifyring rund tie against Alashkert in August 2021.

The 42-year-old will be assisted by Polychronis Kostaras (Greece) and Lazaros Dimitriadis (Greece), with Aristotelis Diamantopoulos (Greece) named as the fourth official.

What’s the team news ahead of Rangers vs Union Saint-Gilloise?

Alfredo Morelos scored on his injury comeback after a five month absence against Kilmarnock on Saturday and the Colombian will be breathing down the neck of Antonio Colak to start up front.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst had a big decision to make as to who will lead the line but Morelos will undoubtedly feature at some stage.

Winger Ryan Kent is also pushing for a return to action after missing the last two games with an ankle problem, but John Souttar remains sidelined along with long-term absentees Ianis Hagi and Filip Helander.

There are not expected to be any major surprises in the Dutchman’s starting XI.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Van Bronckhorst said: “If you compare it (the squad) to the game we had on Saturday, Ryan Kent is in the squad. I think the only other new addition we have is Fashion Sakala, so those two are coming into the squad.

“Ryan joined us this morning and did some part of the training, so we have to asseess him tomorrow to see if he is fit enought to start or even get minutes.

“Morelos has been back with us for a little bit longer and had his first minutes of the season on Saturday, so he’s there to take part in the game. If that’s from the start, we also have to assess him on Tuesday.”

Union Saint-Gilloise head coach Karel Geraerts freshened up his side during the 3-0 defeat to KV Mechelen at the weekend, with his strong line-up wrapped in cotton wool ahead of the trip to Ibrox.