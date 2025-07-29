Why Rangers transfer pursuit of Tottenham starlet has a 'higher risk' attached after Thomas Frank confession
Kris Boyd has voiced concerns over Rangers’ loan pursuit of highly-regarded Tottenham youngster Mikey Moore - admitting a player’s first loan move can come with a higher degree of risk attached.
It follows new Spurs boss Thomas Frank’s confession that he is open to the idea of helping the 17-year-old winger gain more first-team experience away from North London.
The Ibrox side are in pole position to sign Moore on a season-long loan, despite strong interest from a growing list of English Championship clubs.
It’s understood the player is keen on heading north of the border, and a deal could be finalised in the coming days with some finer details still to be ironed out.
Discussing Moore’s potential move to Govan and the necessity of young players getting senior experience under their belt in a press conference during Tottenham’s pre-season tour of Hong Kong, Frank said: “It is very important. Mikey is a big talent. I’m really excited about his future here at Tottenham.
“I think for all players but especially younger players they need consistent first-team football into their bodies. I think if we can find the right option we will do that.”
Rangers legend clamps down on fan excitement around Tottenham youngster
However, Boyd has moved to dampen some of the enthusiasm surrounding Moore’s imminent transfer as he warned supporters to manage their expectations.
Speaking on the Scottish Sun’s ‘Go Ballistic’ podcast, he stated: “There’s obviously been links with Mikey Moore from Tottenham on loan for the season, which I think on one hand would be a decent enough addition.
“He’s had glowing reports in terms of breaking through at Tottenham, but I don’t think he’s been on loan before. That first loan move away can sometimes have a higher risk than somebody who has been on loan before.
“It might end up being a good signing, but at the same time I think it’s unfair to put a lot of pressure on a youngster coming in to lead the line for Rangers.
“He’s a young boy who’ll be looking for an opportunity to kick on. He’s shown in any opportunities he’s had at Tottenham that he has a chance.
“But it can be difficult because a lot of Premier League players who go out on loan to a level where they’ve got time to adapt, whether it’s the Championship or other teams who don’t play under the same pressure as (Rangers) and Celtic have.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.