The legendary former Ibrox striker had his say on the youngster’s arrival, which has generated a lot of excitement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kris Boyd has voiced concerns over Rangers’ loan pursuit of highly-regarded Tottenham youngster Mikey Moore - admitting a player’s first loan move can come with a higher degree of risk attached.

It follows new Spurs boss Thomas Frank’s confession that he is open to the idea of helping the 17-year-old winger gain more first-team experience away from North London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ibrox side are in pole position to sign Moore on a season-long loan, despite strong interest from a growing list of English Championship clubs.

It’s understood the player is keen on heading north of the border, and a deal could be finalised in the coming days with some finer details still to be ironed out.

Discussing Moore’s potential move to Govan and the necessity of young players getting senior experience under their belt in a press conference during Tottenham’s pre-season tour of Hong Kong, Frank said: “It is very important. Mikey is a big talent. I’m really excited about his future here at Tottenham.

“I think for all players but especially younger players they need consistent first-team football into their bodies. I think if we can find the right option we will do that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers legend clamps down on fan excitement around Tottenham youngster

However, Boyd has moved to dampen some of the enthusiasm surrounding Moore’s imminent transfer as he warned supporters to manage their expectations.

Speaking on the Scottish Sun’s ‘Go Ballistic’ podcast, he stated: “There’s obviously been links with Mikey Moore from Tottenham on loan for the season, which I think on one hand would be a decent enough addition.

“He’s had glowing reports in terms of breaking through at Tottenham, but I don’t think he’s been on loan before. That first loan move away can sometimes have a higher risk than somebody who has been on loan before.

“It might end up being a good signing, but at the same time I think it’s unfair to put a lot of pressure on a youngster coming in to lead the line for Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s a young boy who’ll be looking for an opportunity to kick on. He’s shown in any opportunities he’s had at Tottenham that he has a chance.

“But it can be difficult because a lot of Premier League players who go out on loan to a level where they’ve got time to adapt, whether it’s the Championship or other teams who don’t play under the same pressure as (Rangers) and Celtic have.”