Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tottenham Hotspur and England midfielder James Maddison has described the goal he scored against Rangers in 2016 as the favourite of his career so far.

The five-time England international made his professional debut at Coventry City in League One before making the move to Norwich City in January 2016.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maddison initially struggled for first team action at Carrow Road and was loaned out to Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen during the 2016/17 season.The move helped kickstart Maddison’s career and he scored two goals during his time at the Pittodrie Stadium when he was managed by Derek McCines.

At the time of the signing, McCines told BBC Sport: “James is a player with great talent and hopefully playing with us he will get a chance to showcase that.

"He can play in a number of positions in midfield and he is also a creative player. He is very good technically, he can make the difference in a tight game and is someone who I really hope will enjoy himself here.”

McInnes' words proved to be prophetic and one tight game where Maddison made the difference proved to be a 2-1 victory over Rangers in September 2016.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The match proved to be a tightly fought affair and goals from Jonny Hayes and Andy Halliday left the game level heading into added time before Maddison decided the game with a curling free kick from 25 yards.

Maddison reflected fondly on the goal and described it as his favourite of his career so far during an interview on Tottenham’s social media.

He said: “The goal against Rangers when I was 18 or 19. It was the first time the two sides had met in however many years since Rangers had to drop down the league’s and it was the first year they were back in the Scottish Premiership.

“There was a big rivalry between the two and I scored a last minute free kick winner. That one is just a little above the rest because of the whole dynamic and I was only young so it was a chance for me to put myself out there.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maddison has gone from strength to strength since the loan at Aberdeen and has now established himself as one of the best attacking midfielders in English football.

The 27-year-old established himself as the main player at Norwich City before enjoying a five-year stint at Leicester City. Now he finds himself as one of the star player’s in Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham side as they target a return to European football.

Maddison’s goal still lives on as a fond memory for many Aberdeen fans. The two sides meet this weekend on Sunday 26 November in a highly anticipated Premiership clash which comes just weeks before the Viaplay Cup final in December.

Rangers have a vastly superior record at Aberdeen’s ground in recent years and the Dons have only beaten the Gers once at home since Maddison’s memorable strike in 2016.

Advertisement

Advertisement