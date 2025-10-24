The defender could barely contain his anger after dismal 3-0 Europa League defeat in Norway last night

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Tavernier struggled to contain his anger levels as he ripped into Rangers “disgraceful” performance in Norway that wrecked new Ibrox boss Danny Rohl’s first game in charge.

But the Light Blues captain confessed it’s not down to the former Sheffield Wednesday man to find the heart and desire within the squad he’s inherited from Russell Martin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tavernier believes every one of his team-mates must take a long hard look in the mirror and ask if they’re really doing enough for the Ibrox cause after being easily swept aside by SK Brann last night.

Tavernier lets anger slip after ‘disgraceful’ performance

“It's just a disgraceful performance, it's as simple as that,” conceded the fizzing full-back. “In all the years I've been here, you know, with the consistency of poor performance that we're putting in, I’ve not experienced it before.

“Some of us show our aggression after the games, after we get beat. You expect all the lads to take that in. But individually, we all have to look at ourselves much, much harder because it’s not good enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can get instructions from managers, but we simply have to put that on the pitch. We were just second-best. Be it first ball, second balls, there was just not enough fight. And I shouldn't be saying that for a player of a club like Rangers. That should be the given.

“You should want to fight, to go for every ball. Even if it's a scrappy game, you've got to make it a scrappy game, but it's just far too easy at this minute playing against us, and that's the hurtful thing about this all.”

Under-performing Rangers stars should be fearing for their futures

Around 800 travelling fans ventured to Norway’s west coast in the hope of seeing Rohl’s appointment spark a sudden upturn in their fortunes, but they were lift to dissect another shambolic display.

The German is already planning major changes to his squad and Tavernier insists a number of under-performing players should be fearing for their futures at the club if they don’t start to buck up their ideas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if he felt Rohl could help lift the determination levels within the dressing room, the seething skipper admits he’s unsure if his team-mates feel the same way as he does about their current predicament.

Tavernier responded: “He can give us the best opportunity, but it comes within as a player to fight, to give it your all, that's within. I don't think that's something that's taught. I think you've either got it or you haven't, and we're just clearly not showing that at this moment in time.

“I'm raging, this is what I'm saying, it's the first time I've been in this position, being at this club, and the amount of consistent games were on a certain basic levels, we’ve not been performing.

“And that's what's making me rage. The amount of chats that we've had after games, you want it to sink into the players’ heads. But it just isn't at the minute, and that's what I'm raging at.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Are they as angry as I am? I hope they are, I'm obviously not in their heads, but I hope they are, because we need to fix this, and the only way we can do this is by everyone playing for the shirt, chipping in and giving it their all.”