The German’s first game in charge ended in a sobering 3-0 Europa League defeat to SK Brann to leave his side rock-bottom of 36-team league phase

But the former Sheffield Wednesday boss is "totally convinced" he can turn the club's fortunes around after a difficult start to his reign in Bergen.

But the former Sheffield Wednesday boss is “totally convinced” he can turn the club’s fortunes around after a difficult start to his reign in Bergen.

The visitors’ defensive frailties continued to plague them in Norway as goals from Emil Kornvig, Jacob Sorensen and Noah Holm consigned Rohl and his players to a humbling defeat.

Rohl: ‘We didn’t do the basics right’

Speaking to Rangers TV post-match, Rohl admitted: “We have high standards at Rangers and I think today we were not on point there. You see exactly where we are at the moment. I think that the game gives me a lot of information.

“My job is now to find as soon as possible solutions. I have to develop and improve the players. I have to develop and improve the group and this is what I have to do. That's my job. We faced a team who were organised, aggressive, did the basics right and we didn't. But my job tomorrow is to lift them again, give them solutions and be ready on Sunday.

“I think after 3-0 we can’t just speak about the conceded goals we conceded, we need to look at the performance of the team and it was not good enough.

“I think everybody was hoping that we have to start when I arrived but in football you can wish something but it's reality and for this I have to work hard with my group, with my players. I'm totally convinced we can make the turnaround.”

‘I learned a lot about my players’

Asked how he will go about picking his players up from their latest setback, Rohl stated: “This is our job. This is where we are. We want to play football, we are involved in this business, we are part of a big, big club and for this we have to understand what is the demanding. The demand is winning games.

“I learned a lot about individual profiles from players, to see them on the pitch, seeing them under pressure, what they can do, what we have to improve and this is my job now, to find quick solutions.”

Danny Rohl sends message to Rangers doubters

Rohl walked immediately across to acknowledge the 800 travelling supporters in the far corner after the full-time whistle as he issued an apology for his side’s performance.

Quizzed on what his message is to fans who are already fearing the worst, Rohl added: “At first I apologised for this performance. I think its always hard to be so far away from Glasgow to come here and then they see a 3-0 defeat. Nobody deserved this.

“I apologised but I said as well I will try my best, I will work very hard to bring the Rangers back where they have to.”