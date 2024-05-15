The Rangers captain’s future has been discussed

A big summer of change is coming in the transfer window at Rangers.

James Tavernier has been told his time at Rangers is up - and one pundit reckons more stalwarts will follow him out the door.

A 5-2 win over Dundee on Tuesday keeps the Premiership title race alive for now but Celtic hold a three-point gap over Philippe Clement’s side, who have a game to go against Hearts before the league term ends. One Celtic point over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park or St Mirren at home this weekend will be enough to clinch Hoops glory.

Losing the latest Old Firm 2-1 has sparked fresh scrutiny on the Rangers squad ahead of a Scottish Cup final against Celtic on May 25th. Former Ibrox, Dundee and Falkirk striker Rory Loy reckons a major summer is ahead, with the captain one player who could be on his way.

Loy believes Tavernier - one year shy of a testimonial after joining in 2015 - is one player who could move on alongside Connor Goldson plus out of contract duo Borna Barisic and John Lundstram. And Dujon Sterling is the man he’d pick as a replacement. Loy told Sportsound: “I don’t want to diminish his achievements here, especially on an individual basis, he has been fantastic through really difficult times.

“I just think all good things have to come to an end. There’s been a lot of good times while he’s been here. But, I just think it’s time that he was moved on, and if there is an offer to come from the Middle East or wherever else, I would take it, I really would.

“I would go into next season with Dujon Sterling in his natural position as my right-back. People will argue till they are blue in the face that you are taking 20 goals out the team. Fine.

