The Rangers icon has been left worried about his former club.

Ally McCoist has been left worried about the direction of travel at Rangers - as he sees issues on three fronts.

The Ibrox legend has watched on over a 1-1 Premiership draw against St Mirren, taking head coach Russell Martin to three wins from nine in charge, ramping up pressure on the ex Southampton boss already. They face Club Brugge in the second leg of their Champions League play-off this week, 3-1 down from the first leg, and then it’s an Old Firm with Celtic.

On talkSPORT’s morning breakfast show, broadcasting legend Jeff Stelling asked: “I didn't see the game, Coisty, but I looked at the stats. St Mirren had more attempts and the same number of corners. They've got Club Brugge on Wednesday, Celtic at home on Sunday. How thin is the ice under Russell Martin's feet at the moment?” McCoist responded with a truth bomb, that this Rangers team are simply lifeless for three reasons: “Oh, he's skating on thin ice.

Ally McCoist on Rangers pressure that Russell Martin is under

“Of course he is. There's no doubt about it, Jeff. Absolutely no doubt about it. I mean, the first thing I've got to say, and I've got to be honest again, St Mirren more than deserved the point. They played really, really well, but that wasn't a surprise.

“That side of it wasn't a surprise. You and I have spoken before. Stephen Robinson has done a fabulous job at St Mirren. Difficult place to go. At the best of times, he's got them well organised. But you're asking me to comment on Rangers and Rangers look soft, pal. Look really soft. They look weak physically. They look weak mentally. They've got nothing about them.

“There's problems there. Big, big problems and there's a lot of it not Russell Martin's fault, Jeff. However, we know where the buck stops. As always, it'll stop at the manager's door. But there's a lot of the problems not his fault. All of them he's going to have to deal with. Whether he can do it quickly enough, time will tell. I hope he does.”

Russell Martin on St Mirren vs Rangers

Martin told Sportsound of the game versus St Mirren: "It's frustrating, we're making it hard for ourselves in games, conceding poor goals so it's disappointing. We turn the ball over a lot without having conviction in our actions. When we have a difficult moment, the response is not good enough. We need to stick to the plan always. I thought we were going to win the game in the end. We need to have more chances to score more but I loved the intent in the second half.

"It's not the end of the world. We've been eight weeks and had so many games. The window needs to shut and everyone needs to be all in before that happens, I'm under no illusion. When you can feel some of the lads energy is not all there because they feel like their future is somewhere else it's difficult but we need to give them the same attention as if they're going to be here for a long time. In 10 days time it'll look very different I'm sure.

"Some of the subs made a really good impact and put themselves in a good place to start the game. We're happy with the group, just a few uncertainties about some of their futures."