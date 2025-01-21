Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The broadcaster has asked a probing question ahead of Man Utd vs Rangers.

Jeff Stelling has been left asking whether a Rangers star will be giving Manchester United the jitters ahead of their Europa League showdown.

Philippe Clement’s side held Tottenham in the league phase at Ibrox and now face another Premier League crisis club in the Red Devils, who have slumped in form under new head coach Ruben Amorim. It has increased hope that in a competition they are strong in, Rangers could pull off an Old Trafford shock.

Iconic sports broadcaster Stelling and Rangers icon Ally McCoist sat down with Ibrox captain James Tavernier ahead of the match on their morning talkSPORT breakfast show. Stelling couldn’t help but notice the form of Hamza Igamane in attack for those in blue.

The Moroccan has made himself the focal point of Clement’s attack and Stelling put it to Tavernier over whether someone like Igamane will spark Man Utd fear. Tavernier provided a measured response as he previewed the clash.

Stelling said: “I know, James, inevitably you'll want to focus on your own performance but you must have seen plenty of Manchester United and I'm thinking on recent displays, the likes of Hamza Igamane, they've got to fancy themselves against that United defence?”

The Rangers captain said: “You've got to fancy yourself against anybody. Obviously they're going through a difficult patch at the minute so yeah, we're obviously going to work on what we believe they're going to be setting themselves out to do against us. Work really hard over the next couple of days and put that game plan into the game and hopefully we can get that win.

“Obviously the other teams (in Europe) have a lot more possession. It's more of an open game and defensively we've been doing really well when it comes to that and obviously the transitions have been really effective.

“But yeah, it's obviously different compared to domestic and we've just really taken it within our stride to take advantage of the teams that are expected to beat us and we're maybe going in the games as underdogs and we're really outperforming.

“You obviously have to perform and win every single game when you play for Rangers and when domestically it's not been really going the way we want it to be going... European has been obviously a competition that we've been doing really well in but it's just about finding that consistency throughout the season and that's something we need to really improve on. The boys are really looking forward to this and are really up for it and we can't wait for it.”