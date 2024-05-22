Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest headlines from Rangers and Celtic as the two Glasgow giants prepare to collide at Hampden Park

Rangers and Celtic will collide for the final time this season in the Scottish Cup final.

Celtic enter the game as clear favourites to defend the trophy after lifting this season’s Scottish Premiership, while Rangers are looking for a double of their own, having lifted the League Cup in December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of the game, Rangers boss Philippe Clement has urged the players to put the event of recent weeks behind them, but there is no doubt that it will come into the Dutchman’s thinking in the summer transfer window as he aims to become the first Gers boss since Steven Gerrard to lift the Premiership next term.

One major stumbling block in the title race for the Light Blues, in many people’s eyes, has been the lack of goals in the team.

Rangers loaned in Fabio Silva from Wolves in January, but he struggled to hit the heights expected of him. While injury-hit strikers Danilo and Kemar Roofe both left Cryriel Dessers with the bulk of the responsibility in front of goal.

One man who did depart in January was summer-signing Sam Lammers, who joined FC Utecht on loan after a poor start to his Ibrox career which saw him score just two times in 17 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many fans felt the Dutchman was simply not up to the grade in Glasgow, but since moving back to the Eredivisie he has been a revelation, scoring 10 times in 18 appearances whilst providing three assists.

His rejuvenated form has divided opinion with pundits on whether he deserves a second chance at Ibrox, with former defender Craig Moore urging the club to bring him back.

The former Australia international compared his situation to that of Ally McCoist, who initially struggled to hit the ground-running before exploding into life as one of the club’s most formidable finishers.

Moore said: "Bring him back and have a look at him in pre-season. Sometimes it doesn't work out for a player immediately. I don't think it worked out for Ally McCoist in the earlier period. Super, everyone loves him and he was incredible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Of course business is business and it might be something that Rangers snap up. It didn't work out for him at Rangers, he's had a great spell at Utrecht. But you can also have a look at him at pre-season. I don't think he played his proper position. Was a 10 at Rangers. He's been playing as an out-and-out-striker at Utrecht."

On the other hand, John Hartson disagrees and feels now is the right time to cash in.

"Not sure. I'd be more reluctant. First time round the fans quickly turned and thought 'he's not good enough'. I think he's done very well (at Utrecht). Scored a few goals, probably surprised a few people and I would just take what you get for him now.” He told Football.Scotland.

West Ham plot move for Celtic ace after sensational season

New West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui wants to make Celtic playmaker Matt O’Riley one of his first signings at the London Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Football Insider understands that the Hammers are willing to go head-to-head with Atletico Madrid to try and secure the Denmark international’s signature.

O’Riley has notched 19 goals and 18 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions this term – all of which have come as part of the starting lineup.

The midfielder is seen as a key member of Brendan Rodgers’ side and he is reluctant to let him leave unless a huge offer is submitted.