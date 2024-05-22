Rangers manager Walter Smith celebrates trophy success with the Ibrox giants. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Supporters are being encouraged to attend the event at 12pm outside the stadium prior to the Scottish Cup final against Celtic at Hampden Park

Rangers have confirmed plans for the official unveiling of their statue of legendary boss Walter Smith this weekend.

The Ibrox side will pay a fitting tribute to club icon Smith on Saturday, May 25, with fans encouraged to attend the event at 12pm outside the stadium prior to the Scottish Cup final against Celtic at Hampden Park.

The statue will be located on Edmiston Drive at the Copland Road end, with a commemorative programme being produced to mark the occasion. Supporters can purchase one at the unveiling with all profits going to the Rangers Charity Foundation.

A club statement reads: “Rangers today confirms the unveiling of the long-awaited Walter Smith Statue will take place on Saturday at 12noon.

“Located on Edmiston Drive at the Copland Road end of Ibrox, supporters are invited to gather ahead of the Scottish Cup Final as the Smith family and guests display the permanent memorial to one of the true greats of the club for the first time.

“Given the anticipated attendance, Edmiston Drive is likely to be closed for a short time. Supporters should not park on Edmiston Drive between Copland Road and Broomloan Road. Instead, cars and buses can park for free at the Albion Car Park.

“A commemorative programme marking the event will be on sale at the unveiling, with all profits going to the Rangers Charity Foundation.

“Walter’s contribution to Rangers in the modern era is without equal and, following a year-long process, his legacy will now be preserved in bronze on the corner of the stadium footprint between Edmiston House and the Copland Road stand.

“In keeping with his lofty stature in the history of the football club, the bronze piece has been designed and sculpted by esteemed London-based artist, Douglas Jennings, whose portfolio includes a statue of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in London and, in the football sphere, Jack Charlton and George Cohen.

“Under Walter’s tutelage, first as assistant manager to Graeme Souness before taking the reins permanently, Rangers lifted nine league titles in a row, as well three Scottish Cups and three League Cups.

“He would return to manage his boyhood club in 2007 following spells at Everton, as assistant coach to Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, and, notably, the Scotland National Team, leading the club to the UEFA Cup final a year later before going on to collect a further three league titles without interruption, two Scottish Cups, and three League Cups.

“As a boy, Walter used to make the pilgrimage to the east terracing at Ibrox to watch his heroes, and it is only fitting that the great man will be forever immortalised in bronze at the location the east terracing once was.”

Chairman, John Bennett stated: “It is a poignant moment in the history of this great football club to unveil a statue of our legendary former manager, Walter Smith.

“The outpouring of tributes which arrived from near and far following his passing two-and-a-half-years ago speaks to Walter’s stature as both a human being and custodian of our historic football club, and there is no Ranger more deserving in the modern era of being honoured in bronze.

“I would like to place on record our thanks as a club to the artist and sculptor, Douglas Jennings, as well as internal and external stakeholders who have helped facilitate the process since the commissioning of the statue in October 2022.