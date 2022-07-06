Joe Aribo - who scored for Rangers in their heartbreaking Europa League final defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in May - is nearing the exit door ahead of a Premier League transfer, with an official announcement expected within the next 48 hours.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers are currently in the closing stages of negotiations with Premier League club Southampton, who initiated contact with the Scottish club to sign fan-favourite midfielder Joe Aribo.

The Nigerian international is set to bring an end to three years at the Ibrox Stadium after he was signed from Charlton Athletic in 2019.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aribo, 25, had a successful season in 2021/2022, including a promising European campaign that saw him score in the Europa League final in May 2022.

Here is everything you need to know about Joe Aribo’s imminent departure to the Premier League’s Southampton FC, such as details surrounding the transfer fee and whether the Glasgow side will need to sign a replacement.

Who is Joe Aribo?

Joe Aribo - full name Joseph Oluwaseyi Temitope Ayodele-Aribo - is a 25-year-old midfielder that has been at Rangers FC since 2019.

Arriving from Charlton Athletic when Steven Gerrard was in charge at Ibrox, Aribo has been mightily impressive during his three years in Glasgow.

After three goals and three assists in his debut season, the midfielder went on to net 15 more times and set up four additional goals in the following two campaigns.

Aribo was part of the Rangers team that lifted the club’s 55th Scottish Premiership league title in 2020-2021, as well as winning the Scottish Cup in the 2021-2022 season.

He was also a vital cog in the Scottish machine that went all the way to the Europa League final in Seville this year, scoring his side’s only goal against Eintracht Frankfurt as they drew 1-1 and eventually lost 5-4 in the subsequent penalty shootout.

Despite being born in Camberwell in England, Aribo plays his international football with Nigeria, qualifying through his family roots.

Why has Joe Aribo chosen to leave Rangers?

The midfielder is currently entering the final year of his contract at the club and has reportedly refused any offers of extending his stay at Rangers.

After three years of relative success, it is likely that Aribo wants to move on to the next stage of his career and have a fresh challenge.

The 25-year-old is also coming off the back of his most impressive season at Rangers, so as his stock is at its highest, it is likely he wants to take advantage of this and seek a move away.

Who is he going to sign for?

Despite reported interest from a number of clubs throughout England and across Europe, a number of reliable sources suggest that Joe Aribo will soon move closer to his hometown of Camberwell in London.

The Premier League’s Southampton FC, who have had a rather busy summer transfer window so far, have reportedly already agreed personal terms with Aribo.

According to The Athletic, the midfielder has not joined his Rangers teammates on their preseason trip in Portugal and is instead in London completing a medical ahead of the transfer to the Saints.

Aribo is set to sign a four-year contract at the south coast club.

What is the transfer fee and how much will Rangers receive?

As the midfielder is entering the final year of his contract at Ibrox, sources close to the club have reportedly confirmed that Aribo’s £10 million release clause could now be activated.

According to various reliable football journalists such as David Ornstein from The Athletic and Fabrizio Romano, Southampton have agreed a total package of £10 million to allow the Nigerian to swap to the Saints.

Rangers will initially receive a lump sum of £6 million up front, with an additional £4 million of performance-related add-ons.

Aribo signed for Rangers from Charlton Athletic in 2019 for £300,000 - this was due to cross-border fees.

Therefore, Rangers are expected to make a healthy profit of over 3000 percent.

It is not yet confirmed how much Charlton Athletic will receive as a result of this deal.

It is understood that Rangers are in negotiations with Southampton over a decently-sized sell-on fee.

Will Rangers sign a replacement for Joe Aribo?

Gers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst will have a hard task ahead of him when it comes to finding a player to fill the boots of Aribo, who has been an influential member of his squad.

It is understood that Rangers FC will look to sign a replacement for the Nigerian.

One of the names linked include Manchester City’s youth prospect James McAtee, who would be available on loan - officials at Rangers are said to be huge admirers of the 19-year-old midfielder.