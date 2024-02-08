Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers claimed his team showed ‘the mentality of champions’ as they returned to the top of the league table with a dramatic 2-1 victory in the capital against Hibs. On-loan Norwich City striker Adam Idah proved to be the hero on the night and he completed his penalty double with a 92nd minute winner as Rodgers recorded his first ever victory at Easter Road.

The deadline day signing impressed on his first full start for the Hoops and added to his assist from the bench last time out against Aberdeen. The boyhood Celtic fan is hoping to make a huge impact during his loan move, although it remains to be seen whether he will extend his stay at Parkhead as there is not an option to buy included in his loan deal.

Idah’s arrival in Glasgow has divided opinion with fans and pundits, but former Norwich star Robert Earnshaw is backing the striker to be a roaring success. The 59-time Welsh international told LiveScore: "I like him. I like him as a player. I think he's good. He shows some real good qualities.

"I think going to Celtic sometimes can just open you up and be like, ‘yeah, this is a great platform’, and your confidence is then sky-high. Maybe he needs something like that. I think it's an unbelievable move. I was close years and years ago to going to Celtic. They were interested, but it never came through. But I think him going to Celtic is a huge move. I mean, you're talking about one of the most famous clubs in the world. My friend Joe Ledley was there for years and years, and I know how much he enjoyed it. But it's a good football club for him.”

Idah is yet to establish himself as a prolific goalscorer for Norwich - scoring a combined 12 goals in 99 league appearances. This record has come under scrutiny from Celtic and Norwich icon Chris Sutton, who claims the striker’s transition into first team football has been disappointing for the Canaries and has questioned his goal return. He said: "Both parties will likely feel dissatisfied with how it has gone, but there does come a time when he's had enough opportunities, and he's not made it happen for himself.”

Rangers star learns he is ‘on radar’ for Euro 2024 squad

Jack Butland was once regarded as one of the most promising young goalkeepers in English football. He burst onto the scene at Birmingham City as a youngster and became the Three Lions’ youngster ever starter at 19 years 158 days.

The nine-time England international had struggled for first team football at Crystal Palace and Manchester United, but is now showing signs that he is back to his best in his first season at Rangers. His form has been impressive at Ibrox and the Daily Record understands that he is now one of the names in contention to make the England squad this summer.

Goalkeeping coach Martyn Margetson confirmed he is on Gareth Southgate’s radar during an interview with the outlet. He explained: “I’ve been watching all of his games and I’ve been really pleased with how he’s performed. He’s doing himself a power of good.

“I get videos of all his Rangers appearances sent to me by the FA so that gives me a chance to study all of Jack’s games. I then report back to Gareth but I have to say, I’ve really liked what I’ve seen from Jack, particularly of late.

“It looks like he’s thought a lot about his game. I see a lot of things in there where I feel he’s really making the most of his experience to improve himself. You see it tactically in the positions he’s taking up and he’s in a really good place. So he’s doing himself a power of good. Anybody who is playing first-team football at a good level automatically comes into the reckoning so all credit to Jack.

“He’s playing for a huge club and I know having looked at his stuff, he’s doing well. I’m not guaranteeing him that he’ll be in the squad but what I’m saying is that myself and Gareth and fully aware that he’s doing a great job at Rangers. Jack Butland’s job now is to keep that going. If he does, that will benefit Jack and it will benefit Rangers too.”