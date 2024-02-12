Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Despite constant links to Rangers throughout the summer, the noise surrounding the future of Lawrence Shankland continues to rumble on as one report claims the forward not signing a contract 'speaks volumes' about where he sees his future.

The 28-year-old forward has been in sensational form all season and was offered a bumper new contract by Hearts during the January transfer window, with the Tynecastle club desperate to secure the future of their captain following a goal-laden season in the capital - though he has not signed the improved deal.

"I'm sure talks will continue further down the line. At this moment in time, I've got 18 months left on this deal that I'm on. We can move on with that, there's not really any mad rush to get stuff sorted as soon as possible" said the striker.

It was thought both Old Firm clubs would test the resolve of Steven Naismith's side but no bid was forthcoming, with Hearts claiming they were not approached at all in January and Shankland remained in Edinburgh where he has continued to score goals including a brace in the 4-1 Scottish Cup fifth round win over Airdrieonians on Sunday. The forward has 20 goals in all competitions for the club but his contract will expire in the summer of 2025.

However, Football Transfer Correspondent Dean Jones has now claimed that Shankland not signing a deal indicates the Scotland international may see his future away from Hearts and has tipped the forward to make move away from the club soon.