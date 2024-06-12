Jose Mourinho | Getty Images

A Fenerbahce move for a Rangers star has not been ruled out this summer.

The Turkish giants have ex-Real Madrid, Chelsea and Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho at the helm. He is currently taking stock of who he has at his disposal and who he needs to bring into his ranks.

Ianis Hagi is staring down an uncertain Rangers future after a loan spell at Alaves last season in La Liga. His agent, Victor Becali, has addressed a possible switch to Turkey with Fenerbahce. While moves to the club were dependent on what happened with presedential elections which took place on 9 June, Becali hasn’t clamped talk of a move.

Fanatik quotes Becali as saying: “Currently we do not know anything concrete regarding the transfer of Ianis Hagi to Fenerbahce. You know very well what our relationship is with Jose Mourinho. At the moment there is nothing. But that does not mean that Ianis Hagi could not reach Fenerbahce.

“Mourinho has always liked Ianis Hagi. Always saw him as a high quality player. There are elections now at Fenerbahce. After things calm down, Mourinho also gets down to business and makes the transfer list.

“We can’t confirm now that Ianis will end up at Fenerbahce, but anything can happen in the near future.”

