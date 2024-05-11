Wolves loanee drops the jaw of Celtic vs Rangers pundit with derby sitter as penalty claim has him blasting 'I don't care'
Former Rangers striker Billy Dodds has slammed Fabio Silva for his wasteful finishing as the Light Blues fell to a costly 2-1 defeat to Old Firm rivals Celtic.
The Wolves loanee, who has scored just three times in 16 appearances, was deployed on the left wing for the crucial top of the table clash and found himself in numerous goal-scoring opportunities throughout the game, but failed to capitalise on any of them, in a defeat which heavily dents Philippe Clement’s sides hopes of regaining the Scottish Premiership title.
The biggest chance for Silva came in the 20th minute of the game when he was presented with a key opportunity to find the net but he fluffed his lines rather than finding a way past Joe Hart.
There was a brief VAR check then play waved on after Silva was challenged by Alistair Johnston
"He's got to score, it's as simple as that.” Dodds exclaimed
“It's the best chance you'll get in any game, let alone a derby. Even if there is contact, I don't care."
Rangers’ defeat leaves them six points behind Celtic with just two games of the season remaining. Anything other than a win for the Ibrox side against Dundee will confirm Celtic’s status as champions.
Meanwhile, the Hoops can finish the job themselves on Wednesday when they make the trip to Rugby Park to take on Kilmarnock.
