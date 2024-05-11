Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fabio Silva was heavily criticised for his performance in the Old Firm derby

Former Rangers striker Billy Dodds has slammed Fabio Silva for his wasteful finishing as the Light Blues fell to a costly 2-1 defeat to Old Firm rivals Celtic.

The Wolves loanee, who has scored just three times in 16 appearances, was deployed on the left wing for the crucial top of the table clash and found himself in numerous goal-scoring opportunities throughout the game, but failed to capitalise on any of them, in a defeat which heavily dents Philippe Clement’s sides hopes of regaining the Scottish Premiership title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The biggest chance for Silva came in the 20th minute of the game when he was presented with a key opportunity to find the net but he fluffed his lines rather than finding a way past Joe Hart.

There was a brief VAR check then play waved on after Silva was challenged by Alistair Johnston

"He's got to score, it's as simple as that.” Dodds exclaimed

“It's the best chance you'll get in any game, let alone a derby. Even if there is contact, I don't care."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers’ defeat leaves them six points behind Celtic with just two games of the season remaining. Anything other than a win for the Ibrox side against Dundee will confirm Celtic’s status as champions.