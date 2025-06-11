Glasgow’s big two clubs will have to navigate Champions League qualifiers to earn one of the remaining seven League Phase spots still up for grabs

Celtic and Rangers will attempt to qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League group stages via the qualifying rounds this season with neither club featuring among the 29 teams to have directly reached the league phase of the competition.

Both Glasgow giants will have to navigate qualifiers to earn one of the remaining seven spots still up for grabs.

As Scotland’s second-best team last term, Rangers must come through THREE rounds of qualifying, while champions Celtic are one of 14 clubs to enter a play-off round on this occasion.

Their UEFA coefficient ranking means they will be one of five seeded sides in the champions path, 12 months after receiving direct entry to the league path because Scotland was ranked eighth in the five-year period between 2018-19 and 2022-23.

As things stand, both Old Firm clubs are struggling to fulfil the eight-player homegrown UEFA quota that is required to compete in Europe. Here, GlasgowWorld takes a look at five domestic talents they could snap up to boost their squad.

Lennon Miller - Motherwell

The most obvious selection perhaps but it’s the one clearly many will be after. Lennon Miller’s stock managed to rise again this past week with a first start for Scotland and it appears likely that the Motherwell midfielder will be on the move. Celtic have been linked more prominently than Rangers so far but would be a great option for the now and long term.

Scott Brown, Ayr United boss and a Celtic hero, said on Sportscene midweek: "His variation of passing is exceptional, he's played at the top level for two years now and you can see the maturity in his game and the understanding as well, whether it's playing in a two or a three [in midfield]. To come in and show belief in himself, it shows you nothing really fazes him and that's the best thing about football, especially being a young kid, go out and, as the manager said, do what you do at Motherwell."

Josh Mulligan - Dundee

.Has been linked to Rangers who have already signed Lyall Cameron on a pre contract. Can play a variety of positions and perhaps primed for one side of the Old Firm to mould him into a specialist in a specific position.

David Watson - Kilmarnock

Perhaps had a more frustrating season at Killie than his initial breakout term of the 23/24 campaign but no doubting there is still a great all action midfielder in Watson. Not many 20 year olds with 100 games at a top flight club.

Kai Fotheringham - Dundee United

Loaned out to Stirling Albion where he really impressed and overall at Tannadice, has 15 goals and 12 assists in 75 games, which isn’t too bad considering some have wondered why starts haven’t been as plentiful. How he’d cope with European football will be seen this season when Dundee United enter the Conference League.

Evan Mooney - St Mirren

Still only 17 but featured a handful of time for the Buddies under Stephen Robinson who’s work with youth at Motherwell gained many plaudits. Forward with an eye for goal. Likes of Newcastle United and Arsenal have been linked in the past.