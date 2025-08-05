Here’s how the Rangers players rated in their Champions League qualifier vs Plzen.

Rangers stormed to a 3-0 win in their Champions League third round qualifier first leg against Viktoria Plzen.

New head coach Russell Martin went for the scorched earth approach when assessing a much criticised Premiership opener at Motherwell, which they drew 1-1. They had progressed in the elite tier of Europe against Panathinaikos but that did not stop four changes here from the team at Fir Park. But that has sparked life into a new issue.

Hours before the game, a bold and daring XI was seemingly leaked and reported widely, which turned out to be the exact team Rangers were going with. How the news of captain James Tavernier, Nico Raskin, Kieran Dowell and Danilo’s removal from the side got out will undoubtedly raise eyebrows as a hunt for a mole looks likely. That’s an issue for another day though, as the goal here was European progress and Djeidi Gassama netted like he did against Panathinaikos across both legs to give his side the lead.

Martin’s men dominated the ball and looked to cut through the Czech visitors, which they did at will. Their next goal came from the spot as debutant Oliver Antman was brought down in the box. Cyriel Dessers converted the resulting spot kick before Antman plus Gassama showed their threat together, the former crossing for the latter to head home.

It was a commanding performance that even by the hour mark, had them all but in the play-off stage of this competition.

Attentions turn to getting a first league win on the board against Dundee before the return leg of this tie next week in Czech Republic. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players vs Plzen.

Jack Butland - 6/10

Had to be alert in case of danger. Not hassled outside a few speculative efforts.

Max Aarons - 7/10

Moved over to right back ahead of skipper Tavernier. Has been used out on the left so far but looked far more comfortable on his natural side.

John Souttar - 7/10

Special night on personal level as he captained the team. Lead with authority and committed to Martin’s style.

Nasser Djiga - 7/10

Proving himself a steady performer. Handles all his business calmly and with effect. Not troubled by anything Plzen threw at him.

Jefte - 6/10

A big chance for him coming back into the XI. Still some defensive concerns but it was to the team’s benefit having a natural left footer at left back.

Joe Rothwell - 7/10

Dictated play again at tip of midfield and stepped into more advanced areas when needed. Solid.

Lyall Cameron -8/10

Praised by Martin at the weekend and thrown in here ahead of Raskin. Showed he can handled the step up from Dundee with a box to box display and showed composure on ball. A coming of age night.

Mohamed Diomande - 6/10

A couple of poor touches and passes but showed enough quality to be more than a match for the Plzen midfield. Cracked the bar.

Oliver Antman - 8/10

A rapid fire debut for the Finnish winger who only joined the day prior. Won the penalty and proved a thorn in Plzen’s side, crossing in for Gassama’s third. Looks a real find even this early on. Him and Gassama paired look a real deadly duo.

Cyriel Dessers - 7/10

Replaced Danilo in the line up. Again came up with the goods on a big night, injecting fresh doubt into whether or not he has got a long term Ibrox future.

Djeidi Gassama - 8/10

Continued his hot streak en route to Europe’s top table with another fine curling effort then a header. Emerging as a key man in the Martin revolution.

Subs used: Nico Raskin, James Tavernier, Danilo, Connor Barron.