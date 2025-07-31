Foxes defender has 12 months left on his contract at the King Power Stadium and has been a long-term target for Russell Martin

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers have been informed it will take a fee in the region of £2million to sign long-term target Conor Coady amid reported interest from cash-rich Wrexham.

The in-demand Leicester City defender has been identified by head coach Russell Martin as someone who would bring vital experience to the Light Blues rear-guard, with both parties keen to make a deal happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 32-year-old, who has just 12 months left on his contract with the Foxes, has featured heavily under new manager Marti Cifuentes during Leicester's pre-season scheduled. Cifuentes dropped a hint earlier this month that the England international is part of his plans for the coming campaign.

Coady has continued to wear the captain’s armband, but Rangers aren’t the only side eager to snap up the centre-back with newly-promoted EFL Championship side Wrexham also in the race for his signature.

talkSPORT claim that the Welsh outfit - who have achieved back-to-back promotions to England's second tier under the ownership of Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - are willing to fork out the seven-figure sum required to bring Corady to the Racecourse Ground.

The report adds that Rangers launched an initial offer and were close to sealing a loan deal for Coady earlier in the summer but were ‘put off’ by the £2 million asking price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leicester are looking to offload players and boost their transfer budget - with free agent Asmir Begovic the only new arrival in the door at the King Power Stadium so far this summer.

In contrast, Wrexham have already broken their transfer record twice in the window and the Red Dragons looks set to smash it again with a £7.5million deal for Ipswich Town's Nathan Broadhead edging closer.

They have laid out an ambitious plan to reach the Premier League by 2027 and want veteran Coady to be part of the journey.

However, Coady has signalled that he is still keeping tabs on Rangers after they progressed through the second Champions League qualifying round with a 1-1 draw against Panathinaikos in Athens last night enough to secure a 3-1 aggregate victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goalkeeper Jack Butland took to Instagram to acknowledge the travelling support by posting “on to the next" with a bear and union jack emoji and images from game at the Olympic Stadium - which was liked by Coady.

Leicester boss Cifuentes conceded last week that players will have to be sold following relegation from the English top-flight..

The Spaniard admitted: “It’s very clear we have a lot of players in the squad. Definitely there is a lot of quality, but at the same time we need to understand that we need to trim this squad.

“At the moment we have 32 players which is quite a lot. It’s not what I want. Everybody is aware is that the market, there’s a lot of weeks until it’s closed. A lot of things can happen.”