His performances at Rangers were criticised but that has not stopped a possibly major move this summer away from Wolves.

A Rangers flop could be about to leave Wolves for the cool sum of £21.6m, with Borussia Dortmund closing in.

The Light Blues have done the majority of their shopping south of the border and one of the loan signings they have made is Nasser Djiga from the Premier League side. After initially impressing, his start to life at Rangers has hit a difficult patch, the defender off versus Dundee, and committing errors that lead to opposition goals in games against Alloa Athletic and Club Brugge.

This is not the first time Rangers - who now have ex Molineux man Kevin Thelwell as sporting director - have gone to Wolves for players. They signed Fabio Silva from Wolves for the second half of the 23/24 season but performances were lamented before heading back down south, where he was loaned out to Las Palmas, shining in La Liga to ramp up interest for this summer.

Fabio Silva Wolves transfer exit latest

Now according to reputable Athletic reporter David Ornstein, German giants Dortmund are now nearing a deal that is close to £22m, with a couple of factors delaying a confirmed move. Silva has featured 75 time for Wolves, scoring five goals and six assists, scoring 10 with three assists last term in Spain. At Rangers, Silva struck 6 times in 25 games but failed to show why his parent club made a big splash to sign him from Porto despite regularly playing under now former boss Philippe Clement.

Ornstein wrote: “Borussia Dortmund are close to reaching an agreement with Wolverhampton Wanderers for the signing of striker Fabio Silva. A fee in the region of €25million (£21.6m; $29.2m) has been proposed, with discussions over the structure of the deal and bonuses ongoing.

“Silva joined Wolves in 2020 from Portuguese club Porto for what was then a club-record £35m fee, though he has had loan spells in the last three seasons at Anderlecht, PSV, Rangers and Las Palmas. The forward’s last competitive appearances for Wolves came in the first half of the 2023-24 season, featuring 10 times before joining Rangers.

What Fabio Silva has said about his time at Wolves

“Silva would become the latest Wolves departure this summer, with Matheus Cunha, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Goncalo Guedes, Nelson Semedo and Pablo Sarabia among those players to have left Molineux in this window.”

Still only 23, the former Rangers striker believes his age is something that is lost on people when it comes to discussing his career to date. He told the same publication earlier this year in the midst of his Spanish renaissance at Las Palmas last season: “Sometimes people forget the age I am because I started early.

“I had to improve too quickly at Wolves. People expected one thing and sometimes forgot my age because of the price. When people come from other places or to take pictures they say, ‘I’ve seen you for many years, you must be 25 or 26 now’, but I have to say, ‘No, I’m only 22’.”