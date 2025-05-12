The Rangers legend was left aghast at what he saw from the Ibrox man on Sunday.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kris Boyd has been left head in hands over one Rangers star after another below par display.

Nedim Bajrami came into Ibrox last summer but has failed to hit the heights expected following a move from Serie A side Sassuolo. He’s netted just twice with two assists in the Premiership this campaign and was hooked at half time against Aberdeen on Sunday with the game at 0-0. Rangers went on to win 4-0 and secure interim boss Barry Ferguson’s first home win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a game broadcast by Sky Sports and as the teams emerged for the second half and news of Bajrami’s substitution was made official, club legend Boyd was not for holding back his feelings.

Kris Boyd slates Rangers star

He said: “Once again, listen, I am fed up saying it. It’s another disappointing performance from Bajrami. He came in as a big summer signing and failed again today. You hope he is not injured because he had a couple of knocks but the performance is the first half was not good enough.”

Commentator Ian Crocker chimed in with “Game over for Bajrami and he looks like he’s grimacing, but it’s another performance from him that has summed up his time at Rangers”, after the game started again. Co-comms man, James McFadden, added: “It’s a poor performance. Clearly feeling the affects of a challenge by Kristers Tobers.”

The caretaker said of the win: “They can be a good team. Their commitment and attitude has always been really good for me. I can never label that against them. It's just the quality at times. So we worked really hard during the week on things that we can get better at. I had to remind them at half-time, that we need to be better. We need to threaten Aberdeen. Once we got that first goal, I felt there was a calmness about us. And we started to play the way that I know the boys can. I thought in the end we ran over the top of Aberdeen. Just disappointed it was only four. I thought it could have been more."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why Nedim Bajrami was subbed vs Aberdeen

Ferguson made clear that substituting Bajrami wasn’t a personal thing. He said: “I expect more from everybody because I'm demanding. They might look at me and they might say ‘there he goes again’. But that's just the type of person I am. I'll try and get everything I can out of the players.

"Some players might not like it. Some will like it. But I'm not going to stand there... I know they're at a brilliant football club. I'm going to make sure I try and get every ounce I can possible out of every single player. It's not just about Nedim. Nedim’s got really good qualities. He just found it tough today. Again, it's one of those ones where you have to make decisions.

"I made a decision. I thought, not just Hamza, I thought the other boys would come on and give me a problem. I want to have a problem. I've not had a problem for a long time. I've got a problem now starting at 11. I'm going to have to pick against Dundee United on Wednesday night."