The former Southampton and Swansea City head coach is reportedly on a next Rangers manager shortlist.

Russell Martin has provided an intriguing update on his future as he tells Rangers what will be needed if they want him as manager.

The former Ibrox loanee and Scotland international is out of work after leaving Southampton earlier this season. His attack-minded tactics have earned him praise at St Mary’s, Swansea City and MK Dons, with it reported that he is on a shortlist to become Philippe Clement’s successor at Rangers alongside Steven Gerrard, Gary O’Neil plus Rob Edwards.

Barry Ferguson is the interim gaffer at the minute and Rangers 4-0 against Aberdeen on Sunday. Martin meanwhile has been asked what comes next for him and he revealed he’s ready for a managerial return, with some opportunities already turned down and a clear message to Rangers over what he needs in a club.

Russell Martin on returning to management

He told Match of the Day 2 when asked if he’s ready to get back into management: “Yeah, I'm feeling it's been a good time to reflect. A good break after 20 years or so of playing and then straight into management. So it's been a nice time to enjoy and also just to... Yeah, I think wherever I go in next, whenever I go in next, I'll be much better for it.

“I think it's really important. I think we've turned a few opportunities down because it just didn't feel quite right. It's about the opportunity it gives us, how we feel about it, the people you're working for, all of it comes into account. And also the cultural context, the style of play will fit, how the work that we do will fit with the club.”

49ers message sent

Whoever comes in as the next Rangers head coach will likely be working under 49ers Enterprises amid their proposed takeover of the club. Host Mark Chapman asked whether he would need to see how a team is playing already to know they will be receptive to his methods. Martin followed that up with a vital message on ownership, which the 49ers may need to take heed of if they move to appoint Martin, providing their takeover goes through.

Martin added: “Not necessarily how they are playing now, but maybe what the fans have been used to. Maybe what's brought them success previously. Definitely how convinced the ownership are and the people in charge are with how we do things and the methodology, whatever you want to call it. So there's a lot to sort of take into account, but I'm really excited about whatever comes next and I'm enthused and energised and definitely ready to get going again.”

49ers Enterprises figure and Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe was recently at Ibrox for a tour of the stadium alongside US health insurance tycoon Andrew Cavenagh, who is forming part of the takeover consortium. There is a major job for whoever comes in as the leader at first team level, with sporting director Kevin Thelwell coming in from Everton as an overhaul awaits ahead of next term.