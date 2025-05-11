How the Rangers players rated in the thumping 4-0 Scottish Premiership win over Aberdeen at Ibrox on Sunday

Rangers ended a run of seven games without a win at Ibrox as they blew Aberdeen away with a second half goal blitz to give interim manager Barry Ferguson his first victory on home soil at the sixth attempt.

Vaclav Cerny, Cyriel Dessers and Hamza Igamane killed this match as a contest in a 15-minute burst as the visitors surrendered before full-back Jefte got himself on the scoresheet in the closing stages to complete the rout.

The Light Blues were searching for a first win and clean sheet in Govan since early February and they managed to double their goals tally across that dire three-month spell in just 45 minutes here as they put the Dons firmly to the sword.

With a Scottish Cup final appearance just around the corner, the manner of this heavy defeat could cause mortal damage to their hopes of pipping Hibs - who lost 3-1 to champions Celtic at Parkhead on Saturday - to third place in the table.

Rangers were worthy of their four-goal win in the end following a dreadful opening 45 minutes in which Cyriel Dessers somehow headed wide of the target after finding himself unmarked just six yards out before the Nigerian striker had the ball in the net, only for VAR to rule the goal out for offside.

At the opposite end, Oday Dabbagh thought he had given the Pittodrie outfit the lead towards the end of the half but VAR once again ruled it out for the same infringement.

Rangers were in need of a spark and Hamza Igamane was the man to provide it. A half-time replacement for the ineffective Nedim Bajrami, the Moroccan frontman posed all sorts of problems for the visitors backline.

The deadlock was finally broken after 55 minutes when loan star Cerny slotted home from close range after being slipped clean through on goal by the excellent Nicolas Raskin. And Dessers then tapped home a quickfire second from close range after some terrific build-up play involving Raskin and Cerny.

Igamane added a third on 71 minutes when he pounced on a loose ball by taking a smart first touch and volleying beyond Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov into the bottom corner. As the game began to fizzle out, Cerny’s effort took a wicked deflection of Brazilian defender Jefte to wrongfoot Mitov and end their horror home run.

Here, GlasgowWorld looks at how the Rangers players rated, according to WhoScored.com.

GK - Liam Kelly (8.1/10)

Made a couple of top saves, particularly from Keskinen in the first half. Saved Pape Gueye’s effort and secured a rare clean sheet. Distribution was good and commanded his box well.

RB - James Tavernier (8.1/10)

Got forward to good effect but final ball let him down on a few occasions. Passed up a great chance to score at the back post by slicing wide of the target after finding himself unmarked.

RCB - John Souttar (7.6/10)

Won his fair share of challenges and displayed his terrific passing range. Rock solid throughout.

LCB - Leon Balogun (7.0/10)

Sporting his protective face mask, the Nigerian did well to contain the threat of Dabbagh and Nisbet. His reading of the game is terrific. Replaced late on.

LB - Jefte (8.5/10)

Celebrated scoring his first-ever goal for the club in the closing stages. Barring that, he played it safe. Didn’t get forward too often, choosing to pass the ball back or sideway rather than taking his man on.

CM - Nicolas Raskin (8.8/10)

Outstanding again. Set up Cerny with a perfectly weighted through ball and combined superbly with the Czech loanee to provide the cross for Dessers to tap home. Covered every blade of grass and was instrumental in much of Rangers’ attacking play. Subbed late on.

CM - Connor Barron (7.0/10)

A strong display against his former club. Made a few timely tackles and won the majority of his duels. Didn’t let the Dons gain control of the midfield battle.

CAM - Mohamed Diomande (7.0/10)

Playing in the No.10 role, the Ivorian looked a real livewire and took up pockets of space but wasn’t able to create as much as he would’ve hoped. Not risked after picking up a booking and subbed.

LCF - Nedim Bajrami (6.3/10)

Waste of a jersey. Pretty ineffective once more and his decision-making was poor. Hooked at half-time.

RCF - Vaclav Cerny (8.7/10)

Pretty quiet during the first-half but looked lively after the break. Forced Mitov to make a strong fingertip save and broke the deadlock with a stabbed finish after finding himself one-on-one with the keeper. Late strike deflected off Jefte for number four.

CF - Cyriel Dessers (7.3/10)

Another workmanlike performance. Somehow headed wide in the first half from point-blank range. Got on the scoresheet with a simple close-range finish from Raskin’s cross. Subbed in the closing stages.

Subs used: Hamza Igamane (8.1), Bailey Rice (6.3), Neraysho Kasanwirjo (6.1), Tom Lawrence (6.5), Danilo (6.3)