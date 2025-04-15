Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Ibrox fan favourite has made his stance clear on Oscar Cortes, with Rangers having an obligation-to-buy the Colombian winger

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kris Boyd has urged Rangers to try and back OUT of their confirmed summer deal to sign Oscar Cortes on a long-term basis this summer.

The left-sided Colombian winger, who has been plagued by long-term injury during his time in Glasgow to date, has failed to make any sort of impact at Ibrox this year since returning from Ligue 1 side RC Lens last summer after an initial loan spell last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite his struggles, the Light Blues have an obligation-to-buy the 21-year-old at the end of the campaign. Cortes has made just eight appearances this term.

And it’s a piece of business that Boyd doesn’t believe is worth completing with Cortes failing to convince supporters he is worthy of coughing up £4 million for - the same fee agreed paid by Lends to Millionarios before loaning him to Rangers.

Speaking on the Scottish Sun’s Go Ballistic podcast, Boyd said: “Cortes, I mean, you've not even paid the money for him yet. It was actually nice to see him back in the pitch albeit only for 45 minutes, but at least we know where he is now!

“At the same time, his performances... his performance yesterday was nowhere near good enough from a Rangers player. But Barry got a reaction.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if Rangers could potentially look at slipping out of the deal to sign Cortes with the budget to bring in new additions not expected to be huge, even if the 49ers takeover deal is completed, Boyd replied: “No, I mean, there's no getting away from that. I said that a couple of weeks ago that if there was any way that Rangers can get out of this deal, or at least try to, then they've got to take advantage of it.

“Because, I mean, it's three million pounds or whatever. It's a lot, a lot of money, as you say, where there's other areas that you think Rangers need that money to spend to get in players that are regular players that you can depend on turning up week in, week out.

“And, for me, it's already been a waste of money if it's just been wages that's been paid so far. And now tying into a longer-term contract and spending three million pounds, whatever it may be, that, it doesn't look great for Rangers.”

Rangers head to Bilbao for the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie on Thursday before returning to domestic duty at the weekend.